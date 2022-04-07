Emmerdale characters Jamie Kim and Gabby
Soaps

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Jamie and the christening chaos

When will we see him again?

By Carena Crawford

Jamie Tate is the name on Emmerdale fans’ lips as they watch baby Thomas’s christening chaos unfold on screen.

It has left viewers all saying the same thing: that it’s only a matter of time before the tot’s dad Jamie is back on our screens.

But is he really returning?

Jamie Tate is alive, but no one knows it (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jamie to return amid christening chaos?

Last night (Wednesday April 6) Gabby and Kim were at loggerheads over the date of Thomas’s christening.

Kim wanted Millie to attend, but the schoolgirl’s other gran, Hazel, had said she was too sick. So Kim insisted they postpone the ceremony until Millie was well enough.

Gabby, however, was determined it should go ahead as planned as it was the anniversary of her father, Ashley’s death. She felt it was the perfect way to remember him.

Finally the two came to an agreement and Lydia managed to fix the christening gown, which Gabby had spilt coffee on earlier. Everything seemed rosy.

Gabby then decided to pay Hazel and Millie a visit and ask if there was any way Hazel would change her mind about Millie attending.

Hazel wasn’t best pleased to see Gabby turn up, and even less so when Millie appeared looking perfectly healthy. Hazel realised she had no excuse not to bring Millie to the service.

She called Jamie and told him what had happened, promising to keep Millie close and make sure she didn’t say anything.

But can Millie really keep quiet?

The poor child is likely to be traumatised with all this lying.

Emmerdale Gabby gets a shock on the day of the christening
Gabby will get a shock tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans convinced of Jamie’s comeback

Viewers are certain all the drama of the christening – and Millie’s reappearance – is leading to Jamie’s return.

They aired their thoughts on social media.

Will Jamie come home? (Credit: ITV)

Is Jamie returning to Emmerdale?

When Jamie was revealed as alive, Emmerdale insisted there were “no plans” to bring him back to the soap.

However, in a press event earlier this year, producer Laura Shaw hinted Jamie could come back.

She told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Up at Home Farm, we know that Jamie Tate is actually still alive of course. So obviously that information is still to come out.

“Who’s going to find out? What will they do once they know?

“We know what a tough cookie Kim is but we also know that Jamie is her Achilles heel so I’m pretty sure we can expect huge fireworks if she ever finds out just how much he’s betrayed her.”

Actor Alexander Lincoln has been busy filming an independent feature film called In From The Inside.

But could he find time in his schedule to pop back to the Dales?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

