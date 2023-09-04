Emmerdale ‘casts EastEnders star for huge upcoming storyline’

Emmerdale has reportedly cast a former EastEnders star for a huge, upcoming storyline that will air in just a few months time on the ITV soap.

Martha Cope last appeared in EastEnders in 2021 and is now set to be crossing over to Emmerdale village, according to reports.

The actress, who is known for playing Sandy Gibson on the BBC soap, will soon reportedly be entering the soap world once more.

Martha played Sandy Gibson in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Emmerdale reportedly casts EastEnders star for new storyline

Emmerdale has reportedly cast actress Martha Cope for a new storyline, with the actress last appearing in rival soap EastEnders in 2021.

First appearing in 2010, Sandy Gibson was the mum of Dotty Cotton, first being played by Caroline Pegg in 2010 before Martha took over the role.

Sandy briefly reappeared in 2010, wanting to see her daughter. She was using again and had wanted money from her.

She then lied to Dotty that Tom Cotton was her real dad as she left Walford on Christmas Day.

Now, Martha Cope will reportedly join the ITV soap Emmerdale in a new role, two years after her EastEnders exit.

Martha looks set to join the Dales in a matter of months (Credit: BBC)

Martha Cope reportedly joins the cast of Emmerdale

The Sun has reported that Martha Cope will join the cast of Emmerdale, with her first scenes airing in just months.

A source told The Sun: “Martha will appear later this year and kick off a huge storyline. She’s making a guest appearance but she has an unmatched soap pedigree so she’s bound to impress fans.”

This isn’t the first time that Martha has appeared in Emmerdale though. She previously appeared on the soap as DC Morden in 2013-2014 as she helped investigate a fire up at Home Farm.

Now, she will apparently trigger a huge, new storyline in the Dales. It’s unclear what this storyline will entail but it sounds exciting!

ED! has contacted reps for Emmerdale for comment.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you excited to see Martha Cope in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!