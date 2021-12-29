Emmerdale: Isobel Steele looks unrecognisable as she celebrates her 21st birthday in Budapest

Emmerdale star Isobel Steele looked unrecognisable as she celebrated her 21st birthdate in Budapest, Hungary.

Isobel, who is well-known for playing Liv Flaherty in the ITV soap, shared a picture of herself smiling in what looked to be a bar and tagged the location as Budapest.

She shared the picture yesterday (Tuesday, December 28) which is Isobel’s 21st birthday.

Isobel captioned the post: “21.”

Her Emmerdale co-stars commented on the post to send their birthday wishes to Isobel.

Simon Lennon, who played Ben Tucker, in Emmerdale until November this year, commented: “Happy birthday, mate. Have an amazing day.”

Kevin Mathurin who played Charles Anderson wrote: “Happy birthday, lovely! Have a good one.”

Emile John, who plays Ethan Anderson, said: “Happy Birthday isss, hope you have the best day.”

Emmerdale Isobel Steele: Liv’s storyline

Since Paul Ashdale’s death, Isobel’s character Liv has been struggling with alcohol addiction.

Liv has previously struggled with alcohol addiction but relapsed earlier this year after leaving abusive Paul to die in a barn after a truck crashed into it.

Liv’s drinking also effected her half-brother Aaron and she began arguing with Aaron’s boyfriend, Ben.

Ben was murdered by Meena, but Liv has been charged (Credit: ITV)

Ben found footage at the Hide which showed Meena trying to drown Victoria. However Ben found a drunk Liv stealing alcohol and they got into an argument, which Ben recorded.

Liv left the Hide after taking Ben’s phone, Meena turned up, having found out Ben discovered the footage and murdered him.

Soon Liv found Ben’s phone and the recording. Lydia Dingle reported it to the police and Liv was arrested for Ben’s murder.

Liv is currently in prison (Credit: ITV)

After Liv’s DNA was found on Ben, she was charged with murder. Currently she’s in prison, but her ex-boyfriend Vinny is desperately trying to prove her innocence.

Will they get to the truth?

