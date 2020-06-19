Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins pays birthday tribute to co-star Laura Norton calling her 'part of her family'

Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins has paid a birthday tribute to her co-star Laura Norton, calling her 'a part of her family'.

Isabel, who plays Victoria Sugden in the ITV soap, posted a series of pictures of Laura to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my favourite person. My one. How lucky am I to have you in my life? You are just sunshine in human form and I love you beyond words. Thank you for being born. Thank you for everything.

She added: "Thank you for being part of my family @laura_norts."

Fans and friends commented on Isabel's post.

Former Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan wrote: "Happy birthday @laura_norts. Have a good one beaut."

Laura plays Kerry in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

One fan wrote: "Happy Birthday Laura, have a great day."

A second added: "Have a wonderful birthday Laura."

Isabel and Laura's friendship

Laura joined the Emmerdale cast as Kerry Wyatt in 2012. Meanwhile, Isabel has been playing Victoria since 2006.

The pair have worked together on the soap for eight years.

However it appears the two may have known each other before they began working together.

Last year Isabel shared a picture with her co-star writing: "Almost 10 years in. My soul mate. Thank you for everything @laura_norts."

Emmerdale's return to filming

Emmerdale returned to filming a few weeks ago after production was suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently ITV are airing lockdown episodes whilst new main episodes are being filmed.

The Sugden family will get their own family tree episode (Credit: ITV)

As new episodes air over the summer, ITV will also be airing a new Emmerdale series called Family Trees.

Former Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye is the series' narrator.

There will be four 30 minute long episodes that will focus on the Tates, the Sugdens and the Dingles.

Emmerdale airs next week on Monday and Wednesday, at 7pm on ITV.

