In next week’s Emmerdale, Victoria decides to end her relationship, leading Victoria Sugden actress, Isabel Hodgins, to make a shock confession.

David lies about there being a speeding ticket in Vic’s name as well as failing to look after Harry responsibly.

As Vic decides to move out and break up with David, Isabel Hodgins has shared her thoughts on Vic’s decision.

Vic and David split up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vic and David split up

Vic and David’s relationship is based on lies at the moment.

Currently, David is doing his best to hide the fixed penalty notice he took out in Vic’s name.

He’s been hiding the letter from her as Vic refused to let him use her name when he asked her the other week.

This week, things get worse.

Harry gets injured in David’s care making Vic speed off in her car to see her son in hospital.

She gets pulled over by the police and is issued with a fine and points on her license.

However, she doesn’t realise that she could face losing her license due to David’s betrayal.

Next week, Vic packs her bags and moves out.

She splits up with David, after confiding in Bear and Marlon.

David does everything to win her back around, but will Vic take him back?

Isabel thinks that Vic’s made the right choice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Isabel Hodgins backs Vic and David’s split

Isabel Hodgins recently spoke about why Vic decides to split up with David.

As reported in Leeds Live she said: “I think it’s out of sheer frustration and an accumulation of all the things he’s done.”

“Because she’s taken on his money issues, because he’s been selfish and her son ended up in hospital, because of the speeding fine and the points on her license, and then at his birthday he’s giving it the big ‘I am’ and she’s at the end of her tether with it.”

She then supported Vic’s decision, stating: “I love working with Matthew and I really like Victoria and David on screen. But speaking for her and as a respect thing, I do think she has made the right decision.”

David’s got a lot to deal with (Credit: ITV)

Will David win Vic back around?

David’s never the luckiest when it comes to love.

Right now, he’s got a very messy situation to deal with.

His business is on the verge of breaking point and he’s facing a lot of financial debt.

If David wants to win Vic back, he needs to get himself sorted first.

Will David ever be able to get Vic back?

Can Vic ever forgive him for lying to her?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

