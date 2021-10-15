Emmerdale: Isabel Hodgins fans beg actress to switch up her look

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has posted a gorgeous picture wishing her mum a happy birthday.

As her followers gushed over the throwback image, many urged the Victoria Sugden actress to cut her hair back into a pixie crop.

On-screen at the moment, Isabel’s hair is in a sleek, styled bob.

However, back in 2019 she cut it very short and now her fans want her to do it again.

What did fans say about Isabel’s hair?

In her post, Isabel left a lovely message for her mum, wishing her a happy birthday and thanking her for all that she does.

“I love you very much. Charlotte, Adam and I are so lucky to get to call you mum,” she said.

While followers thought the tribute was beautiful, many were more interested in the picture calling for Isabel’s old hair back.

One wrote: “Your hair looks so nice short.”

Several others added: “Love your hair short.”

“I adored your hair this short,” added one more. “Would love you to go back to that. It was absolutely gorgeous on you.”

“You should definitely go back to the short style,” said another.

Emmerdale: Why did Isabel Hodgins cut her hair?

Victoria returned with a new haircut (Credit: ITV hub)

When Isabel debuted the pixie crop on-screen in 2019, fans were left divided over the style.

Some felt it really suited her, while others weren’t so keen. At the time, the actress appeared on Loose Women and revealed her decision to have the chop was because her hair is “thick and curly and unruly and I was just like: I’ve had it for 25 years and I’m over it.”

At the time, Victoria was going through the harrowing after effects of her rape ordeal and when Isabel asked bosses permission to cut her hair, they tied it into the storyline.

During lockdown, Isabel admitted the cut was difficult to maintain because it was growing out so quickly.

In April this year, Isabel shared a picture to Instagram stories of her with a ponytail as she began to grow to crop out.

