Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins shares old photo of dramatic hair transformation

Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins has shared an old photo from Christmas, showing the results of her dramatic hair transformation.

The soap star posted a picture to her Instagram account sporting blonde hair instead of her usual brunette.

She captioned the post: "If anyone wants to go from brown to blonde, just know there will be a time, before the toner, where you look like Big Bird."

Isabel then added that the hair change happened over Christmas.

She wrote: "This was over Christmas - yes hairdressers are closed. It's such a ridiculous photo I thought it would make people smile."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, joking along with Isabel.

One wrote: "Good to see Robert's looking well."

A second commented: "You wear it better than Boris does."

A third added: "I've been there hun. I was a bit Donald Trump for a while."

What do you think of Isabel's blonde hair?

Isabel plays Victoria Sugden on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans furious it's been replaced by You've Been Framed

Over the last year, Isabel has changed her hair a few times.

Last year she chopped off her long hair and sported a bob for a while before cutting it again into a pixie cut.

Currently Isabel is off work as Emmerdale has suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is happening with Emmerdale during the coronavirus pandemic?

As well as stopping production, the soap has cut down it's weekly episodes from six to three.

Isabel used to keep her hair long (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Baby Eve gets left alone... again

The show will now air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm.

It was recently reported that Coronation Street and Emmerdale would stop airing over the summer.

However a spokesperson for Emmerdale told ED! that ITV has only confirmed what is happening over the next six weeks and not beyond.

BBC soap EastEnders has also stopped production and cut its weekly episodes from four to two.

At the time of writing, there are 25,150 cases of coronavirus in the UK and 1789 people have died.

Has your workplace been shut down due to coronavirus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!