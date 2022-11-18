Emmerdale: Isabel Hodgins’ appearance in latest Instagram post leaves fans stunned

Emmerdale star, Isabel Hodgins, has wowed fans with her latest Instagram post, leaving fans stunned by her appearance.

The Victoria Sugden actress shared a series of snaps in a photo dump of some of the highlights of her life recently.

Fans can’t get over her appearance.

Isabel looks stunning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Isabel Hodgins on Instagram

Emmerdale’s Isabel has shared a number of photos on Instagram, captioning the post: “Little bit of life recently.”

In the pics Isabel’s all dolled up at the TV Choice Awards, feeding a tiger, and there’s even a video of her doing some impressive pull ups.

The first photo sees Isabel sporting a green dress and wearing a glam up-do, posing alongside co-stars Daisy Campbell and Rosie Bentham.

Another photo sees her smiling with Belle Dingle star, Eden Taylor-Draper.

Isabel also wears a pirate hat in one of her photos, having a bit of fun with fancy dress.

Fans are obsessed with Isabel’s looks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans are stunned by Isabel’s appearance

Emmerdale fans have been left stunned by Isabel’s appearance in her latest post.

One fan commented: “That dress is everything.”

A second fan said: “That green dress and red lip though!”

Another wrote: “I’m in awe of those pull ups!”

Someone else agreed: “Those pull-ups though!”

Others called her “beautiful”, “gorgeous” and “stunning”.

Fans aren’t the only ones in love with Isabel’s pics.

Leyla Cavanagh star, Roxy Shahidi, commented: “So proud of those pull ups,” followed by a number of flame and heart emojis.

Kerry Wyatt star, Laura Norton, wrote: “Cute. That back,” followed by a muscle emoji.

Former Corrie star, Brooke Vincent, commented a series of heart eye emojis.

Vic and David aren’t seeing eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

Isabel Hodgins in Emmerdale

Over in Emmerdale, Victoria isn’t having a great time at the moment.

David has asked her to put her name on his speeding ticket so that he won’t lose his licence.

Vic refused to help him, so David went behind her back and did it anyway.

Next week, Harry gets injured in David’s care, making Vic rush to the hospital.

She gets caught speeding and claims points on her licence.

However, she doesn’t know that she has six points due to David’s lies.

Will things get easier for Vic?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

