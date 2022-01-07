Emmerdale character Vinny was hit over the head by Meena after discovering Manpreet tied up, but has she killed him?

Recently Vinny has been trying to prove that Liv didn’t murder Ben Tucker – viewers know he was murdered by serial killer Meena.

As he started to get closer to the truth, Meena decided to take action.

In tonight’s episode (Friday, January 7) Meena got nasty with Noah and Noah told Vinny about his encounter with the nurse.

Vinny was attacked by Meena (Credit: ITV)

Vinny saw Meena leaving the village and decided to follow her in the Dingles’ van.

Meena saw he was following her and led Vinny to a barn.

Vinny went inside to have a look around and found Manpreet tied up. But before he could try to get help, Meena hit him over the head.

Emmerdale spoilers: Is Vinny dead? What will Meena do next?

Vinny is not dead, however he is not safe from murderous Meena.

In next week’s scenes, Meena continues to hold Manpreet and Vinny in the barn.

Meena continues to hold Vinny captive (Credit: ITV)

Soon Meena sends Mandy a text from Vinny’s phone, meanwhile Manpreet tells Vinny about Meena’s crimes.

Meena and Vinny attempt to get free using Vinny’s house keys and Manpreet gets free.

When Meena returns to the barn and a freed Manpreet attacks her, wounding her sister’s wrist with a piece of wood.

Soon an angry Meena regains the upper hand and subdues Manpreet before restraining her with fresh pair of cable ties.

With the keys now firmly out of their reach, Vinny is terrified to know that there last chance of escape has gone.

Meena kills Vinny and Manpreet?

Meanwhile at the doctor’s surgery Liam becomes concerned about Meena seeing blood seeping from the dressing on her wrist.

Will Meena kill Manpreet and Vinny? (Credit: ITV)

He confronts her about her pregnancy and miscarriage lie but she threatens to accuse Liam of sexually harassing her at the surgery Christmas party if he continues digging through her business.

Later Meena returns to the barn and drives the Dingles van into the barn.

As she closes the doors of the barn Manpreet and Vinny are terrified, aware there will be no escape from the exhaust fumes coming from the vehicle.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

