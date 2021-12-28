Meena Manpreet Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Is Manpreet dead? What’s next as Meena finds out the truth?

Will Meena kill her own sister?

Emmerdale character Manpreet is in danger after being put to sleep by her serial killer sister, Meena, but will she die?

Before Christmas, Manpreet became suspicious of her sister’s behaviour and her pregnancy.

She met up with Nadine’s sister Carol who told her she suspects Meena killed Nadine and warned Manpreet her sister is ‘deeply disturbed.’

Manpreet confronted Meena and demanded answers about her planning to get Dawn in trouble and her pregnancy.

Will Meena kill her own sister in Emmerdale on Christmas Day? (Credit: ITV)
Manpreet got close to the truth (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Why did Ross leave Emmerdale and will we see him on-screen again?

Meena set out to kill Manpreet with a broken bottle in the Woolpack’s garden, but moments later the pub exploded.

Meena was left with cuts and bruises but Manpreet went into a coma. She recently woke up and made out to Meena she had no memory of the events leading up to the explosion.

However Manpreet told the nurse she could remember everything about her sister.

Emmerdale: Is Manpreet dead?

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, December 28) Manpreet was discharged from hospital and Meena made sure to keep a close eye on her.

Meena gave her sister a tablet to sleep but Manpreet didn’t take it and went to go and grab a phone.

Will Meena kill Manpreet? (Credit: ITV)

However it was revealed to be a trap and Meena walked into the room and caught Manpreet on the phone.

Meena then injected her sister with a substance which put her to sleep and said: “But wait till you see the surprise I’ve got for you.”

Is this the end for Manpreet?

Spoilers: Meena holds Manpreet captive

Meena will hold her sister captive (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans beg for Ross Barton to on-screen return as Charity mentions he's in the village

Emmerdale has revealed that Meena will hold Manpreet captive and make sinister plans to end her life.

Will Manpreet escape from her sister and expose her crimes, or will she be Meena’s next victim?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

