Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Kim Tate is found on the floor of Home Farm next week, but it is the end of Kim?

Over the last few weeks, someone has been spiking Kim’s drinks with Diazepam.

In the scenes which are due to air next week reveal Noah finds Diazepam in Will’s toolbox and tells Jamie.

Jamie later finds Will’s toolbox at Woodbine and sees the Diazepam inside and takes a picture of it.

When Will returns home he catches Jamie red-handed but he lies and says he was looking for a screwdriver.

Jamie learns Will is keeping Diazepam in his toolbox (Credit: ITV)

Later Jamie shows Kim the photo evidence of Will’s Diazepam. She’s shaken and heartbroken to think he’s the one who’s been poisoning her.

She later asks Will why he has Diazepam in his toolbox. Although he doesn’t want to tell her at first, he tells her the Diazepam is for her nerves.

However Kim isn’t buying his explanation.

Kim asks Will about the Diazepam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Pride Month: The greatest LGBTQ+ characters in British soap

Soon Kim sets up a plan to catch Will poisoning her on camera and it looks like Will is falling into her trap when he heads to Home Farm.

Later Jamie gets a call from Home Farm and rushes off.

Emmerdale: Is Kim Tate really going to die?

When he gets to Home Farm, Jamie is completely horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim’s lifeless body on the floor.

Is Kim dead? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale cast put through Disney character filter that TikTok and Snapchat fans are obsessed with

Soon a body bag is brought out and is unzipped ready for her body.

Although it looks like this could be the end of Kim Tate, fans aren’t convinced and think she could be faking her death.

It’s Kim Tate. She’s faked her death once before using a lookalike. Unless she’s paid someone to pretend to be her or she’s killed another lookalike and placed her at the scene, setting Will up? #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Westie (@wee_westie27) June 17, 2021

I'm rly in 2 minds as to whether Kim really dies or not #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) June 17, 2021

Kim Tate being killed in Emmerdale Oh yeah as if. Something else is gonna happen I feel it #Emmerdale. #ThisMorning — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) June 15, 2021

I reckon Kim Will fake her death so she can finally catch the person who been poisoning her#emmerdale — Rosie Bentham Fans (@BenthamFans) June 15, 2021

Nah they won’t kill off a legendary character like Kim Tate just like that 🤣 it’ll be a fake police officer and staged to catch the culprit! #Emmerdale — Luke (@lukehboy) June 15, 2021

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 8pm on ITV. This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.