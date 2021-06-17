Emmerdale Kim Tate
Emmerdale: Is Kim Tate really doing to die? Fans refuse to believe soap would kill her off

It looks like Kim will be killed off next week

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Kim Tate is found on the floor of Home Farm next week, but it is the end of Kim?

Over the last few weeks, someone has been spiking Kim’s drinks with Diazepam.

In the scenes which are due to air next week reveal Noah finds Diazepam in Will’s toolbox and tells Jamie.

Jamie later finds Will’s toolbox at Woodbine and sees the Diazepam inside and takes a picture of it.

When Will returns home he catches Jamie red-handed but he lies and says he was looking for a screwdriver.

Jamie learns Will is keeping Diazepam in his toolbox (Credit: ITV)

Later Jamie shows Kim the photo evidence of Will’s Diazepam. She’s shaken and heartbroken to think he’s the one who’s been poisoning her.

She later asks Will why he has Diazepam in his toolbox. Although he doesn’t want to tell her at first, he tells her the Diazepam is for her nerves.

However Kim isn’t buying his explanation.

Kim asks Will about the Diazepam (Credit: ITV)

Soon Kim sets up a plan to catch Will poisoning her on camera and it looks like Will is falling into her trap when he heads to Home Farm.

Later Jamie gets a call from Home Farm and rushes off.

Emmerdale: Is Kim Tate really going to die?

When he gets to Home Farm, Jamie is completely horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim’s lifeless body on the floor.

Is Kim dead? (Credit: ITV)

Soon a body bag is brought out and is unzipped ready for her body.

Although it looks like this could be the end of Kim Tate, fans aren’t convinced and think she could be faking her death.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 8pm on ITV. This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

