Emmerdale characters Hazel and Millie returned to screens tonight (Wednesday, April 6) but is Jamie Tate returning?

Jamie faked his death last year and all the Emmerdale residents, including his mum Kim, believe he is dead.

Viewers know the truth, but will Jamie be coming back?

Jamie is alive (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Jamie returning?

Last year Jamie ended up crashing his car into a lake. His body was never recovered and Kim, Gabby and the rest of the village believed he is dead.

After Jamie’s ex-wife Andrea was murdered, Andrea’s mother Hazel came to the village for her memorial.

However she ended up leaving with Andrea and Jamie’s daughter, Millie, leaving Kim heartbroken.

This week, Kim wanted Millie to come back to the village for the christening of Thomas – Jamie and Gabby’s son.

Millie is Jamie and Andrea’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

However when Hazel said Millie was too sick to come, Kim was furious and demanded Gabby moved the christening.

In tonight’s episode, Gabby and Kim came to an agreement about the Christening date and Gabby had one last surprise to organise.

She went to Hazel’s to see if she could convince her to let Millie come to the christening.

Soon Millie came to see Gabby an it was clear she wasn’t ill. Gabby saw Millie looked better and when she mentioned the christening, Millie begged her nan to let her go.

Hazel agreed but when Gabby left she immediately called Jamie.

She told him she will make sure Millie won’t saying anything that would give them away.

But is Jamie coming back?

Could Jamie be coming back? (Credit: ITV)

Is Jamie coming back to the village?

In a press event earlier this year, producer Laura Shaw hinted Jamie could come back.

She told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Up at Home Farm, we know that Jamie Tate is actually still alive of course. So obviously that information is still to come out.

“Who’s going to find out? What will they do once they know?

“We know what a tough cookie Kim is but we also know that Jamie is her Achilles heel so I’m pretty sure we can expect huge fireworks if she ever finds out just how much he’s betrayed her.”

Although Jamie could return, actor Alexander Lincoln has been busy filming an independent feature film called In From The Inside.

Will Jamie come back to the village and reveal the truth? Or will it stay a secret?

