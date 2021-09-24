Emmerdale: Is Jamie Tate dead or faking his death? 5 theories on what’s happened

In last night’s episodes of Emmerdale (Thursday, September 23) Gabby planned for her and Jamie to elope.

However it was clear he wasn’t into the idea and wanted to get back with his ex-girlfriend Dawn.

Gabby waited for Jamie on a country road, however Kim and Diane found out their plans and tried to stop her.

Gabby ignored them and went to contact Jamie.

Jamie crashed his car into a lake (Credit: ITV)

But as he drove out of a village, he nearly crashed into Chas and ended up driving through a fence and into a lake.

In tonight’s episode (Friday, September 24) Jamie’s car was taken out of the lake, but his body wasn’t inside.

What’s happened to Jamie? Here are five theories about what could have happened to him.

1. Emmerdale: Jamie has faked his death

The first theory is that Jamie has faked his own death. The crash may of been unintentional, however there is a chance Jamie escaped the car and got out of the lake before Chas saw the wreckage.

Given that he doesn’t want to marry Gabby and feels trapped as she’s pregnant, he could have seen it as a golden opportunity to disappear and fake his death.

2. Emmerdale: Jamie is running away with Dawn

Jamie wanted to get back with Dawn (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episodes, Jamie went to see Dawn before fleeing the village

He begged her for another chance and said they could go off and start a new life together.

Although it seemed like she was coming round to the idea, she reminded him Gabby is pregnant with his baby and is clearly in love with him.

Jamie then set off to leave the village, but it wasn’t clear if he planned to meet Gabby or leave alone.

Is there a chance he crashed into the lake on purpose and escaped to go and meet up with Dawn?

Or was he planning to meet Dawn and the crash was a complete accident?

3. He’s crashed on purpose for financial gain – and Gabby is in on it

We know Gabby and Jamie planned to marry for financial gain.

Is there a chance that Gabby and Jamie secretly plotted for him to fake his death after Diane and Kim found our their marriage plans in the hopes of getting life insurance money.

While it’s not known if Jamie has life insurance, given the fact he has a daughter and son on the way, it wouldn’t be surprising if he did.

4. He’s giving Kim a taste of her own medicine

Could Jamie be trying to get revenge on Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Well just a few months ago Kim faked her own death to get back at Jamie for spiking her brandy.

When Kim found out, she tricked Jamie into thinking she had died from the brandy.

She later came back, revealing she faked her death and knew it was him spiking her the whole time.

She then kicked him out of Home Farm. However he moved back recently after getting back in Gabby’s good books.

Although Gabby made the decision to have her baby’s father back living in the house, Kim wasn’t happy about it.

Kim made it clear to Jamie she didn’t want him around. Could this be Jamie’s revenge?

5. Jamie is actually dead

Another theory which could quite possibly be true is that Jamie is actually dead.

He crashed into the lake and it didn’t look like he resurfaced. Although his body wasn’t in the car when it was pulled out of the lake, there is a chance his body could be at the bottom of the lake.

What do you think happened?

