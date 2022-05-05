Emmerdale: Is it the end for Leyla and Liam after she lashes out?

Emmerdale couple Leyla and Liam seem to have hit another rough patch after their argument in tonight’s episode (Thursday, May 5 2022).

After securing an important client, Leyla and Suzy celebrated by taking cocaine. But when Leyla returned home, she lashed out at husband Liam.

Could it be the end for the couple?

Leyla has been hiding something for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Leyla’s big secret revealed

A few weeks ago, viewers were introduced to Suzy, who is a new love interest for Vanessa Woodfield.

However it became clear Leyla knows her.

It was revealed that the two women had done drugs together.

In tonight’s episode, Leyla and Suzy worked together to try and take on a rich client called Eddie.

They managed to secure his business as a client with him agreeing to have his stag do at The HOP.

Meanwhile Suzy managed to get drugs off a guy called Callum, who happened to be her drug dealer.

Suzy and Leyla took cocaine in the Take A Vow office (Credit: ITV)

Suzy and Leyla planned to celebrate in the Take A Vow office, taking cocaine.

They were interrupted when Vanessa walked in, however they managed to hide the drugs.

Later Suzy was eager to go and see Vanessa and encouraged Leyla to go home and be with Liam.

When Leyla returned home, she wanted to have a drink and celebrate with her husband, but he wasn’t up to it as he had work the next day.

Leyla was annoyed that Liam didn’t want to celebrate her success.

She then went on to say: “It’s my fault, for marry such a boring, old fart. Why don’t you make yourself a glass of malt milk and fill a hot water bottle and all.”

Liam was stunned and went up to bed as Leyla tried to ring Suzy to go out.

Could this be the end of Liam and Leyla?

Is this the end of Liam and Leyla?

It has not been revealed what’s next for Liam and Leyla, but it’s become clear Leyla is struggling and has developed a cocaine addiction.

As an upstanding doctor, Leyla’s addiction issues won’t sit well with her husband – will he leave her?

Or will he give her the support she so clearly needs to deal with everything she’s been going through?

Leyla has supported Liam through so much, it’s time he stepped up for her. But will he see that?

