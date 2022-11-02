Emmerdale: Is Ellis being recast again? The real-life controversy behind the previous two actors

Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale might not have set screens alight during his time on the soap, but the two actors who played him certainly made an impact off-screen.

First arriving in the Dales in September 2018, Ellis left in October 2019 only to be recast in December of the same year.

And now Ellis has been mentioned as planning a return again.

Is he really coming back? And if so, is Ellis being recast in Emmerdale for a third time?

Al was Ellis’s dad – and now he’s dead (Credit: ITV)

Al Chapman’s death brings Ellis back to Emmerdale?

After a brutal showdown with arch-enemy Cain Dingle, Al Chapman was shot.

Although no one knows precisely what happened – other than Cain – Cain has been arrested for the murder. However fans are sure Cain didn’t pull the trigger…

Al was Ellis’s dad and it fell to half-brother Billy to break the news.

Billy spoke to Ellis on the phone.

“He was crying, regretting all the times he’d fallen out with Al,” Billy told wife Dawn. “I just wish I could have told him in person.”

He then revealed: “He says he’s going to try and get back for the funeral.”

Are Emmerdale about to recast Ellis again?

Ellis Chapman arrived in Emmerdale as a love interest for Victoria Sugden (Credit: ITV)

Who was Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale?

Ellis Chapman arrived as a love interest for Victoria Sugden, but it was soon revealed that his mum, Jessie Grant, was dating Marlon Dingle and Ellis stayed in the village.

They were later joined by his half-brother Billy Fletcher, and his dad Al Chapman followed soon after.

Ellis’s feud with Billy was one of his main storylines, with the pair struggling to find middle ground. Their rift led to Ellis being stabbed outside a nightclub by Billy’s rivals.

After Ellis’s relationship with Victoria faltered, he turned his attentions to Belle Dingle and Priya Sharma.

Priya had also been dating his dad and the three became involved in a love triangle.

When Ellis left for Australia in February 2022, he had been seeing Belle, but his final scenes were with Priya as they declared they would always love each other.

Asan N’Jie was the first version of Ellis (Credit: ITV)

Who played Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale?

Ellis was initially played by Asan N’Jie from his arrival in 2018 to his initial departure in October 2019.

Ellis left screens suddenly for a job in Dubai after Asan was sacked from the soap for “unacceptable behaviour”.

However Ellis returned later that year with a new face. This time he was played by Aaron Anthony.

Aaron had had roles in many television shows including Doctors, Holby City and Midsomer Murders before he took over the part of Ellis.

However, in February 2022, Ellis left abruptly once again after receiving a job offer in Australia. This time, it was reported that Aaron had left over an alleged racist incident on set.

Asan N’Jie – pictured with on-screen brother Jay Kontzle – originally played Ellis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why was Asan N’Jie sacked from Emmerdale?

At the 2019 TV Choice Awards, Asan was caught on camera threatening to stab and kill Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in a reported row “over money.”

According to the Mirror, Asan said to Jamie: “Do you think you are a [bleep] big man? I’m going to [bleep] kill you. I’m going to [bleep] knife you.”

It was later confirmed that Asan had been axed from the ITV soap following the incident.

At the time ITV issued a statement saying: “Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

“ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence, Asan’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

According to reports, Asan phoned Jamie to apologise.

Ellis was recast in Emmerdale with Aaron Anthony taking on the role (Credit: ITV)

Why did Aaron Anthony leave Emmerdale as Ellis Chapman?

After a short break when Ellis was off-screen the role was recast with Aaron Anthony taking on the part. But he then left in February 2022.

Reports last year suggested Aaron had quit the role of Ellis following an alleged race row involving other cast members.

Aaron was said to have been annoyed about the reported behaviour of two Emmerdale colleagues – Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins – during filming for Survival Week.

The Sun claims that the verbal altercation was over a comment made. It also alleged there was mimicking of a mixed-race co-star’s accent.

The co-star has not been identified.

The source added: “We have been told that Aaron brought this up with Matthew subsequently and that there was a tense conversation between them. Matthew and Isabel stopped filming afterwards.

“Emotions have been running high on set ever since. But no one knows what to believe.

“The female cast member who was involved is filming as normal. But she wishes that she wasn’t entangled in it.”

According to the newspaper, Matthew, 42, and Isabel, 28, both categorically deny the allegations.

They are said to believe that there has been a misunderstanding.

The pair were written out of the show shortly after the incident. However they returned to screens in January after their characters had had a very long holiday in Portugal.

Belle and Ellis were sort of together when he abruptly left – both times! (Credit: ITV)

Aaron quits the show

It was later revealed Aaron had quit the show over what had happened.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron is bitterly angry about this situation and he has had to be persuaded to come back to Leeds to film his scenes in recent months.

“He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.”

The insider said Aaron appeared “very vocal” about the allegations.

“He now feels his position on the show is untenable,” the source added.

Emmerdale responded to the claims earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the soap told Entertainment Daily: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

In addition, an ITV spokesperson added: “We don’t comment on cast contracts.”

To say things were complicated between Ellis and Priya is putting it mildly! (Credit: ITV)

Is Ellis being recast in Emmerdale again?

Although ITV has not made an official comment on whether Ellis will return to Emmerdale, the phone call with Billy suggests he might be.

With tensions running high in the village – and old flame Belle’s brother on the hook for his dad’s murder – Ellis’s return could spark even more drama.

It’s also been confirmed Fiona Wade – aka Priya – is leaving the village.

Could a temporary return for Ellis lead her to rekindle things with him and move to Australia to be with him?

And if he does return, who will play him?

Aaron Anthony is now featuring in The Pact and Asan N’Jie has continued his career in Bloodlands. And with both having left under clouds, it seems unlikely the door would be open for them.

Is Ellis being recast again?

