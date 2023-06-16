Emmerdale ‘icon’ The Vivienne has been victim to a shock attack in McDonalds today (Friday, June 16) in front of children.

Shaken up by the horrifying incident, the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

Just after midday today, The Vivienne announced that they were victim to a homophobic attack in Liverpool.

The Vivienne made a cameo appearance in Emmerdale in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne attacked in Liverpool McDonalds restaurant

Drag Queen The Vivienne appeared in Emmerdale in 2021 during the soap’s Pride episode that saw the villagers celebrate Emmerdale Pride.

Now, the star has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has been attacked in restaurant McDonalds today.

She wrote: “Just been attacked in McDonald’s, Police on way. Homophobia alive and well folks! First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women [bleep].”

Thank you all for you concern, the police have been great and I believe the culprit has been been found — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) June 16, 2023

Informing fans later on, she added: “Thank you all for you concern, the police have been great and I believe the culprit has been been found”

“Huge thank you to the fantastic staff at @McDonaldsUK Edge Lane who acted fast and removed the idiot from the premises and did everything in their power to make sure I was ok and waited for police with me.”

Fortunately, the McDonalds staff were able to support The Vivienne and ensure that the police dealt with the situation.

Fans have sent The Vivienne their love (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to support The Vivienne after shock attack

Upset fans have been left sickened by the horrifying attack and have rushed to send The Vivienne their support.

One fan wrote: “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I am behind you 100%”

Another person commented: “Sending you so much love and I hope you’re not too badly hurt. Please be gentle with yourself – this stuff really shakes you up.”

A third follower tweeted: “Omg! Disgusting! Hope you’re OK. Taking the high road by not retaliating….a Queen to your very fingertips! Much love xx”

Another added: “So sorry this happened to you. Homophobia IS still ‘a thing’ and in this day and age it shouldn’t be. Hope you are ok and not physically hurt though the mental trauma will take time. Sending love to you x.”

