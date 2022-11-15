Emmerdale: How will Cain get out of prison? 4 theories that could see him walk free

YuRecent episodes of Emmerdale saw Cain Dingle arrested for murdering love rat Al Chapman.

As he discovered Al’s affair with Chas, Cain laid a trap and confronted Al with a shotgun.

Although he never meant to kill Al, Cain’s plan led to a struggle between the pair.

A subsequent flashback episode revealed that Cain’s son, Kyle, had actually shot Al.

Cain is in prison for murdering Al Chapman (Credit: ITV)

Cain covered for his young son, telling Kyle to run. He also told Kyle to hide the blood-stained jumper he had been wearing when he shot Al.

The police then arrested Cain, who looks set to take the fall for Kyle’s actions.

Can Cain get out of prison?

How will Cain get out of prison?

On Twitter, fans theorised as to how Cain might get out of prison.

They’ve come up with multiple ideas on how he might get away with ‘murder’.

Although Cain is innocent of the killing, he has lied to the police, covered up a murder and therefore perverted the course of justice.

But how will he be freed?

Forsenic evidence frees Cain?

“If the police did their jobs, they would know, forensically, Cain couldn’t have killed Al!” said one fan.

#Emmerdale #emmerdale50 So if the police did their jobs, they would know, forensically, Cain couldn't have killed Al! pic.twitter.com/e93uJ6Vzw4 — Talbert Xanderdash Huddleston (@Xanderdash) November 13, 2022

There wouldn’t have been any gunpowder residue on him from firing the weapon.

But as he’s already plead guilty, would this be enough to get him off?

Young Kyle has already confessed to his mum Amy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Kyle confesses

“Kyle will end up confessing before Christmas happens, leading to Cain’s release,” said another viewer.

It has become pretty clear Kyle is struggling with his secret.

That’s why mum Amy has whisked him off to Belfast so he can’t say anything.

But Kyle has lashed out already – can he really be trusted to keep quiet for long?

Kyle’s jumper found?

Others felt that Kyle’s blood-stained jumper could lead to Cain’s acquittal.

“Kyle will confess. They’ll find the jumper as evidence. Cain will be released,” wrote one fan.

Kyle will confess. They’ll find the jumper as evidence. Cain will be released #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) November 7, 2022

Cain told Kyle to keep the jumper well hidden – but nothing stays hidden for long…

Will the truth come out and prove Cain’s innocence?

Lack of evidence frees Cain in Emmerdale?

“Cain will probably be released due to ‘lack of evidence’ – just like they do on Police Interceptors,” said another.

Cain will probably be released due to ‘lack of evidence’ – just like they do on Police Interceptors… #emmerdale — Mark Adam James (@realmarkjames20) November 1, 2022

Without the gunshot residue, and without clear motive, if Cain changes his plea, could he be found innocent?

Could Cain be freed from prison?

Will Cain walk free? (Credit: ITV)

Is Cain leaving Emmerdale?

While the future looks bleak for Cain, actor Jeff Hordley is not said to be leaving Emmerdale.

Therefore, it seems likely that Cain will ultimately be released from prison.

Will the police release Cain due to lack of evidence?

Could Kyle confess to shooting al?

Or will another villager uncover the truth?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.



Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!