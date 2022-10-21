Emmerdale has seen three major deaths in the last week during the soap’s 50th anniversary.

Faith Dingle, Harriet Finch and Liv Dingle all recently died and it looks like there could be more deaths coming.

How many more Emmerdale characters will die?

Harriet died in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith, Liv and Harriet’s deaths

Earlier this year Faith found out her cancer had returned and was terminal.

After Faith found out her cancer had spread to her brain and she would start to become confused, she made the decision to end her own life.

The only person who knew about her decision was her daughter-in-law Moira.

Last week, after spending a final day with her friends and family, Faith said her veiled goodbyes.

She ended her life in her bed. When her son Cain found out what she had done, he was devastated.

Cain stayed by her side and Faith died in his arms.

Faith died with Cain by her side (Credit: ITV)

This week a storm hit the village and when Harriet Finch found out pregnant Amelia Spencer was lost out in the storm, she set off on a quad bike to find her.

After crashing the quad bike, it landed on her leaving her trapped.

Kim Tate came along and tried to free Harriet but an explosion killed the police officer instantly.

Meanwhile Liv and Vinny were making their way to the Woolpack when a caravan came flying towards them.

Liv was trapped and pinned by the caravan.

When emergency services arrived they revealed that the caravan was the only thing keeping Liv alive and she would die.

In heartbreaking scenes, Liv said her goodbyes to her brother Aaron and husband Vinny before dying with Vinny by her side.

Liv died after being crushed by a caravan (Credit: ITV)

How many more characters will die?

Recently an Emmerdale director has revealed there could be as many as nine deaths.

As reported in Liverpool Echo, soap director Tim O’Mara said: “No one is safe, there’s a possibility of eight or nine characters not being around for very long.

“We do go to the hospital on a number of visits, a number of people hurt by flying debris around the village, there are accidents in the woods, trees falling on people.

“There are massive accidents at the farm which might attract the attention of one or two characters.”

But who else is in danger? Here are some clues.

Is Samson going to be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Samson Dingle in danger

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale it was confirmed that Samson Dingle was in danger.

Earlier this week Belle became concerned about Samson’s whereabouts after it turned out no-one had seen him since before the storm.

As the Dingle family grew concerned about his whereabouts, villagers began to look for him.

In the woods Lydia, Nate and Belle found Samson’s broken phone.

They feared he fell off a ledge in the woods but couldn’t see him.

As they continued to look for Samson they didn’t realise he was unconscious in a tunnel under them.

Will Samson be okay?

Nate seems to be okay but fans think he’s in danger (Credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson caught up in the stampede

Earlier this week Nate was caught up in the cow stampede.

He seems to be okay but fans fear he could still be in danger with some predicting he has internal injuries.

Could Nate also be in danger?

Cain confronts Al, but soon a gunshot goes off (Credit: ITV)

Al Chapman confronted by Cain with a gun

A recent trailer for Emmerdale reveals that Cain discovers that his enemy Al Chapman has been having an affair with his sister Chas, who is married to Paddy Dingle.

Cain appears to confront Al in a barn.

Cain points a gun at Al and it appears the two men get into an altercation.

Outside the barn a gunshot can be heard. Has Cain killed Al?

Will Cain get shot? (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle shot?

Or could Al have got hold of the gun and shot Cain?

