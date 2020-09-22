Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant has been confirmed as the second contestant for Dancing On Ice, meaning his alter ego Jacob Gallagher will be off-screen.

But what is going to happen to Jacob while Joe is training and competing?

Joe-Warren Plant is taking a break from Emmerdale to do Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How does Jacob leave the village?

Today (Tuesday, September 22) Joe appeared on This Morning as Sharon Marshall announced he would be competing on the ITV skating show.

When asked what would happen to Jacob during Joe’s Dancing On Ice appearance, he said: “Jacob’s off to Portugal for six months to visit his mum and he’s got a job lined up over there working on a boat, so yeah.”

Although Jacob will be off-screen for some time, Joe assured fans that he will be coming back to the show.

Recently Jacob has started a romance with Leanna Cavanagh. What will his trip to Portugal mean for the two teenagers?

Jacob is going to Portugal (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dancing On Ice contestants

Joe isn’t the first Emmerdale star to take to the ice. In 2012 Matthew Wolfenden, who plays Jacob’s dad David Metcalfe, won the show.

In 2010 Del Dingle actress Hayley Tamaddon won the series when she competed.

Who else will be competing on Dancing On Ice?

Yesterday (Monday, September 21) Myleene Klass confirmed she would also be participating in the 2021 series.

Other celebrities rumoured to be in the line-up include Denise Van Outen.

Other stars who reportedly auditioned include Wayne Bridge, 40, Dr Alex George, 27 and Vicki Michelle, 69.

In addition Olympians Denise Lewis, 47, and Mark Foster, 50, have reportedly signed up.

Darts star Fallon Sherlock, 26 and former Love Island star Luke Trotman, 23, will also be taking part according to reports.

