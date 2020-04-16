Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over DI Malone police corruption storyline

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints as viewers allege DI Malone's storyline involving police corruption is 'misrepresentative'.
A few weeks ago, dodgy Malone, the leader of a gang Will Taylor use to be involved in, appeared.
It was then revealed the gun that Malone once owned was the gun Cain used to shoot Nate.
Since Malone's arrival, he has got Will, Cain and Billy doing jobs for him, threatening their families and people they care about if they don't do as he says.
It soon became clear that it isn't just Malone who's corrupt and quite a few cops were on his payroll.
But some viewers have been left unimpressed with the storyline.
It was revealed by The Sun Online that Ofcom has received nine complaints about the dodgy detective.
A spokesperson for the television watchdog confirmed to the publication that the complaints were about "how the storyline involving police corruption was misrepresentative".
On Twitter, viewers have also voiced how they feel about the storyline.
Corrupt police officers in soapsEmmerdale isn't the first soap to include a storyline surround bent coppers.
In 2017, Coronation Street introduced police officer Neil Clifton, who was a friend of Nathan Curtis.
Nathan had been grooming girls and charging his friends to sleep with them. One of those friends was Neil.
Eventually Neil went to prison. Although he appealed for a retrial and his daughter Kayla tried to prove he was innocent, Neil's former colleague Craig was able to show Kayla proof Neil was involved with Nathan's paedophile sex ring.
What happens next for Cain and Malone?
Next week, Moira knows Cain is up to no good.
Suspicious about his recent behaviour, she questions him. But will he confess the trouble he has got himself into with Malone?
Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.
