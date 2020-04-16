Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over DI Malone police corruption storyline

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints as viewers allege DI Malone's storyline involving police corruption is 'misrepresentative'.

A few weeks ago, dodgy Malone, the leader of a gang Will Taylor use to be involved in, appeared.

It was then revealed the gun that Malone once owned was the gun Cain used to shoot Nate.

The gun Cain used belonged to Malone (Credit: ITV)

Since Malone's arrival, he has got Will, Cain and Billy doing jobs for him, threatening their families and people they care about if they don't do as he says.

It soon became clear that it isn't just Malone who's corrupt and quite a few cops were on his payroll.

But some viewers have been left unimpressed with the storyline.

Malone isn't the only dodgy police officer (Credit: ITV)

It was revealed by The Sun Online that Ofcom has received nine complaints about the dodgy detective.

A spokesperson for the television watchdog confirmed to the publication that the complaints were about "how the storyline involving police corruption was misrepresentative".

On Twitter, viewers have also voiced how they feel about the storyline.

Anyone else thinking this Malone storyline in #Emmerdale a tad far fetched?



I know it went on in the 70s and 80s but in this day? — Lee (@vialee78) April 13, 2020

Can we end this Malone storyline please, and can he take Will with him? #emmerdale — Joanne Cox (@Coxella) April 8, 2020

#Emmerdale please get rid of bent cop Malone and this ridiculous storyline — Del Bird (@01DelBird) April 6, 2020

Corrupt police officers in soaps

Emmerdale isn't the first soap to include a storyline surround bent coppers.

In 2017, Coronation Street introduced police officer Neil Clifton, who was a friend of Nathan Curtis.

Neil raped Bethany Platt (Credit: ITV)

Nathan had been grooming girls and charging his friends to sleep with them. One of those friends was Neil.

Eventually Neil went to prison. Although he appealed for a retrial and his daughter Kayla tried to prove he was innocent, Neil's former colleague Craig was able to show Kayla proof Neil was involved with Nathan's paedophile sex ring.

What happens next for Cain and Malone?

Moira knows something isn't right with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Moira knows Cain is up to no good.

Suspicious about his recent behaviour, she questions him. But will he confess the trouble he has got himself into with Malone?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

