Emmerdale hit by yet another schedule shake-up tonight as fans rage

Emmerdale usually airs for an hour on Thursday nights, however tonight (Thursday, March 3), the soap will only be on for half an hour.

When is Emmerdale on this week?

Tonight Emmerdale will be on for half an hour. This is because the LIVE FA Cup Football is on from 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

It’s Everton v Boreham Wood with kick-off starting at 8.15pm.

Emmerdale is on for half an hour tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Chris Bisson and Rebecca Sarker share family connection

However to make up for Emmerdale not being on as long tonight, tomorrow night (Friday, March 4) there will be an hour long episode.

Emmerdale is on tomorrow night from 7pm until 8pm and will be followed by an hour-long Coronation Street.

Fans furious at schedule changes

Although Emmerdale will be on for an hour tomorrow, fans are not happy at the soap schedules changing this week for football.

No #Eastenders or #emmerdale due to bloody football why can’t it be in a sports channel instead — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) March 1, 2022

Once again, we miss out because @ITV could broadcast football on ITV4 along with other sporting ties #Emmerdale — Glenn🌻🌻 humans & animals (@BiffenGlenn) March 1, 2022

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street didn’t air last night (Wednesday, March 2).

As well as an hour-long episode tomorrow, Corrie will also be airing Sunday night (March 6) at 8pm.

Coronation Street is on Friday and Sunday (Credit: ITV)

When are ITV and BBC’s soap schedules changing?

From Monday, March 7, ITV and BBC’s soap schedules will be changing on a permanent basis.

The evening news programme will be extended to an hour, airing from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This means the soaps will move to a new slot on the schedule.

Emmerdale will move to the 7:30pm slot.

ITV and BBC are changing their soap schedules next week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona’s proposal goes terribly wrong

Meanwhile Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

BBC will also be moving EastEnders to a fixed slot.

Starting March 7 EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

What do you think of the new schedule changes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!