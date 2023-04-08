Emmerdale hinted at explosive Caleb Miligan and Kim Tate twist FIVE years ago

Emmerdale hinted at the explosive Caleb Miligan twist FIVE years ago. The ITV soap dropped the bombshell that businessman Caleb is Frank Tate’s son with Faith Dingle this week.

It has set him on a collision course with Frank’s widow – and killer – Kim Tate. She famously watched him die of a heart attack and stopped him from summoning help in order to take his business and millions.

Kim should have questioned why Faith tried to kill her in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

When Caleb arrived in the village it was as Faith Dingle’s long-lost son. It later emerged that she had given birth while in prison after a fling behind abusive husband Shadrach’s back. She couldn’t allow Caleb to be abused like Cain was.

This week Caleb let viewers into the secret that Frank was his dad – and that he’s only just found out. But there was a big hint dropped give years ago.

Emmerdale: Faith and Kim clash

Frank died in 1997 and Faith wasn’t seen in the village until 2004. But clearly with Caleb around, the pair knew each other in the 70s.

Fast forward to 2018 when Kim made her triumphant return to the village to take back Home Farm and someone tried to kill her. She was pushed off the balcony and crashed into a table full of champagne.

Of all the possible suspects, it later emerged that Faith had been the one to push her. Though she had no real motive. Unless she knew about Frank and Kim.

Caleb is getting his information from somewhere in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Is Faith helping Caleb from beyond the grave?

And later in another confrontation, Faith faced down Kim and told her: “That’s what all you Tates do isn’t it.” Could she have been remembering Frank forcing her to give up her son?

While no-one in the village knows about Caleb and Nicky’s true identities, Caleb knows an awful lot about Kim and her history. But how? Does he have a secret contact helping him? Or did Faith leave him a letter like she did for Cain and Chas?

Actor William Ash has teased ‘fireworks’ for the half Dingle, half Tate family. He said: “It could be a bit of a burden for them both as there’s a foot in both families.

“It’s really clever that they’ve used that device to see how much disruption these characters can cause. There’s always been that clash between the Tates and the Dingles but it will really ramp it up now! It’s really big what Caleb and Nicky are attempting to do so there are a lot of fireworks ready to go off.”

