Emmerdale heartthrob swaps Yorkshire Dales for Hollywood hills

An Emmerdale favourite has swapped the Yorkshire Dales for the Hollywood hills. Actor Ben Freeman is best known for playing hunky villain Scott Windsor in the ITV soap between 1998 and 2007.

And now he has landed a huge new role in America. It has been reported that Ben has joined the cast of huge US television series Outlander.

Emmerdale star Ben Freeman has landed a new Hollywood role (Credit: Splash)

According to The Sun he will play Corporal Woodbine in the new season of the time travel historical series. A source told the publication: “It’s a great role and fans will be delighted to see him in the show.

“Ben’s done a lot of stage work recently and his fans will love seeing him back on screens.” Ben left Emmerdale in 2007 and hasn’t been seen as Scott since.

However the character recently became a hot topic of conversation during a major storyline. Scott’s younger sister Cathy Hope was recently diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

Emmerdale favourite lands huge new role

The condition has seen her spiral out of control and act out. She even put her own life in danger during several occasions – leaving her dad Bob utterly terrified.

And while doctors are hoping to be able to successfully treat Cathy, things became too much for her. After self-sabotaging her own exams, Cathy begged to go and move in with her brother Scott.

The soap revealed he is currently living in the Lake District – not too far from his younger siblings. Bob and Brenda agreed that Cathy could move in with him and she left earlier this year.

Ben Freeman last appeared in Emmerdale in 2007 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Mentions of Scott have left fans hopeful that he could make a return with Cathy when she makes her own comeback. And there has been hopes that he will bring his daughter with him – Jean Tate.

However off-screen actor Ben last made an appearance in soapland in 2021 in EastEnders. He played a drug dealing villain ex of Chelsea Fox for a brief stint.

Read more: Emmerdale fans think they’ve worked out Nate Robinson’s secret

But it is his role in the Dales that left the biggest impression on fans. During his time on the show he was involved in some of the soap’s most high profile storylines.

They included his steamy affair with step-sister Kelly and fathering a child with lesbian vet Zoe Tate.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!