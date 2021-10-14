Emmerdale: Has Will left the soap for good?

Emmerdale aired exit scenes for Will Taylor tonight, but has he left the soap for good?

After confessing the truth about Malone’s body to Kim Tate, Will felt he was left with no choice but to go to the police.

However, Harriet thought it would be better if Will just fled instead. But is this the last we’ll see of him?

Why did Will confess to killing Malone?

Will decided to flee after confessing to Kim (Credit: ITV)

After hearing Ellis and Priya were moving base camp to the exact location Malone’s body is buried, Will panicked.

When his attempts to persuade Kim to object to the move failed, Will decided to confess the truth.

Well, almost the truth… In fact, he told Kim he had killed Malone in self-defence and buried the body on the Home Farm estate. Of course, viewers know daughter Dawn actually offed Malone in self-defence, and Harriet helped her to cover it up.

Kim was stunned and made Will think she was either going to call the police or exact some sort of revenge. She then threw Will out.

He went straight to Dawn and told her he had no choice but to hand himself into the cops.

Will’s exit plan

Harriet came up with a plan to get Will away from Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Will stressed if he pleaded his case, he might get a more lenient sentence. He recorded a heartbreaking goodbye message for Lucas, but Harriet had another idea.

She suggested he left and got as far away from the village as he could to lie low for a bit. She got him some cash and found a ferry from Hull to France leaving that night. She also advised him to get a new phone.

When Kim arrived later looking for Will, Dawn laid into her and told Kim he’d gone for good.

Kim was stunned, and insisted she’d only wanted to teach him a lesson, not drive him away.

Has Will left Emmerdale for good?

Is this the last we’ve seen of Will? (Credit: ITV)

Although Emmerdale has not commented on Will’s departure and his future on the soap, it seems like he will be back.

Actor Dean Andrews, who plays Will, told Digital Spy: “He goes off to France.”

And of a possible return he added: “I think he just wants some time to pass before the dust has settled.

“He’d come back once he’s not in receipt of any knowledge that the police are after him!”

And given it seems Kim isn’t going to call the police, it looks likely this isn’t the last we’ll see of Will.

