Emmerdale: Has Meena’s fate been sealed as her trophy box emerges from the ground?

Emmerdale viewers will have seen Meena‘s bits box unearthed after Liam destroyed the allotment in tonight’s episode (Friday, January 14), but will the box be found?

Meena has murdered four people and keeps ‘trophies’ from her crimes in a metal first aid box which she refers to as her ‘bits box.’

Recently Meena made the decision to bury the box with evidence from her crimes in Liam’s allotment.

Emmerdale has been keeping ‘trophies’ from her crimes (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, January 13) Liam found out his daughter, Leanna’s death was no accident and she had been murdered by Meena.

In tonight’s episode he ended up destroying the allotment he set up in Leanna’s name, out of anger.

However as he destroyed the garden, he didn’t notice the first aid box sticking up from out of the ground.

Will it be found?

Emmerdale: Will Meena’s bits box be found?

In next week’s scenes Leyla and Jacob survey the damage to the allotment.

Unseen by either of them, Meena’s trinket box is just about visible as it sticks up from the earth.

Leyla and Jacob look at the allotment damage but don’t see the trinket box (Credit: ITV)

Later Sam works on the allotment and inadvertently shovels dirt over the trinket box.

Has the evidence connecting Meena to her crimes been covered back over for good?

Has Meena left Emmerdale?

Meena fled the village after getting a lift from a truck driver, but is this the last we’ve seen at her?

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson has revealed there’s more twists and turns to come.

During a virtual press event, Jane was asked what’s ahead for the Meena storyline and if she will get her comeuppance soon.

Is Meena going to be back? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media she said: “Well I think it’s fair to say judgement day for Meena is coming. Whether she will get away with murder or not you’re going to have to wait and find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything but yes judgement day is coming.”

She added: “It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

