Emmerdale: Has everyone forgotten hypocrite Nicola once BIT a child?!

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday March 6), Amy and Cain grovelled to Nicola to persuade her not to call the police on Kyle.

Nicola agreed to drop it, but not before criticising Kyle’s violent behaviour.

But, has everyone forgotten that Nicola once bit a child and can be violent herself?

Nicola was quick to condemn Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicola threatened to call the Police on Kyle

Last night, Amy and Cain went round to Nicola’s house after Kyle shoved Carl in a violent altercation at the Hide.

Nicola pretended that the police were on their way as she condemned Kyle’s violent behaviour.

Amy, however, managed to talk Nicola round.

She told her that Kyle is a lovely boy who is just struggling to deal with Al’s death.

Al’s death was officially an accident but Kyle has to live with shooting him dead for the rest of his life.

Nicola started to soften her stance after listening to Amy speak.

She then revealed that she hadn’t actually called the police.

It seemed as though Cain and Amy had enough on their plate as it was.

Nicola has proved that she can be violent (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call out Nicola for being a hypocrite

Emmerdale fans have now called out Nicola for being a hypocrite.

They’re suggesting that Nicola’s got no right disapproving of Kyle as she’s also been violent in the past.

When Angel was a little girl, Nicola saw that toddler Cathy was going to bite her daughter so she bit her back.

Yes, Nicola bit a child!

One fan reminded viewers: “Nicola has forgotten her own status of Convicted Child Biter.”

Nicola has forgotten her own status of Convicted Child Biter. #Emmerdale — Hilda Ogden (@HildaOgdenOnSea) March 6, 2023

Nicola totally forgetting she actually bit a toddler after Angel get bitten at playgroup 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️#Emmerdale — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) March 6, 2023

He is a menace to society says Nicola who bit a child #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 6, 2023

Another fan commented :”Nicola totally forgetting she actually bit a toddler after Angel got bitten at playgroup.”

A third viewer tweeted: “He is a menace to society says Nicola who bit a child.”

Do you remember this storyline?

Has the soap forgotten this storyline? (Credit: ITV)

Has everyone forgotten that Nicola bit a child?

Nicola isn’t as innocent as she makes out.

Around 13 years ago, she actually bit Cathy after seeing her go to bite Angel.

But, has Emmerdale just forgotten this storyline?

Or, are they intentionally making Nicola a hypocrite?

Does Nicola have the right to criticise Kyle’s behaviour?

