Emmerdale: Harvey Rogerson's mum reveals young star is 'struggling a bit' with lockdown

Harvey Rogerson's mum has revealed the Emmerdale star is 'struggling a bit' with the coronavirus lockdown.

Harvey, who plays Leo Goskirk in the ITV soap, has been in self-isolation for a number of weeks now.

But the young actor's mum revealed he "struggles a bit with staying in".

Harvey plays Leo in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

On Harvey's Twitter account, she wrote: "Took H out today. He struggles a bit with staying in. He understands there's a 'nasty bug' and has to stay safe but we thought we'd try him with a mask on and test out if he'd wear it if needed in the future.

"We only went to the pet shop and he stayed outside with Lulu and kept it on the entire time."

Alongside the tweet, a picture was shared of Harvey wearing his mask with his thumbs up, giving puppy Lulu a cuddle.

Fans commented on the post wishing Harvey well.

One wrote: "Good man Harvey."

A second said: "Well done Harvey you little star! Xxx."

A third added: "Bless you Harvey, well done and you and your family stay safe."

Harvey self-isolating

Before ITV announced the decision to suspend production of Emmerdale, Harvey's mum revealed the young actor was self-isolating.

She explained Harvey, who has Down syndrome, showed no symptoms but is isolating as he "is more vulnerable due to suppressed immunity".

Emmerdale has stopped filming temporarily (Credit: ITV)

Just days later, it was announced Emmerdale would no longer be filming due to the pandemic.

During isolation, his mum has been keeping followers updated on Harvey's Twitter account.

It looks like the young actor has been keeping up with his school work as he has been homeschooled during isolation.

Recently, it was revealed Harvey achieved a huge accomplishment during lockdown - he learnt to ride his bike without stabilisers.

It also seems like Harvey has been spending plenty of time with his siblings and dog Lulu.

