Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson is marking a major milestone this week as he starts senior school.

The Leo Goskirk actor will begin Year Seven.

His mum has shared a picture of him on his Twitter account, looking very grown-up and all ready to go in his school uniform.

Leo hasn’t been on screen a lot lately (Credit: ITV)

Harvey Rogerson starts senior school

In the tweet, Harvey’s proud family wrote: “Oh Harvey… Year 7 how are you in high school??

“Our precious boy… I know you will shine in this next chapter, I’m so proud of everything you achieve.”

Oh Harvey …. Year 7 how are you in high school?? Our precious boy … I know you will shine in this next chapter im so proud of everything you achieve 😍 pic.twitter.com/xsPoaosGju — Harvey (@helloharvey) September 4, 2022

Plenty of fans quickly commented: “Good luck Harvey!”

“Can’t believe it, all grown up,” said another.

“Best of luck, Harvey,” added one more.

Leo last appeared at his on-screen mum and dad’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

Harvey returns to Emmerdale

Leo hasn’t been on Emmerdale screens much recently following the coronavirus pandemic.

He made a return last month and fans were thrilled to see him when he was involved in scenes for Marlon and Rhona’s wedding.

It has been eight months since he’d last appeared and viewers couldn’t believe their eyes.

Bloody hell Leo’s alive , and two foot taller . #emmerdale — heanesy (@mheanes) August 3, 2022

“He looks so grown up in this,” wrote one.

“I was just thinking how fab and grown up he looks,” commented another.

Others called him “smart”, “handsome” and “dapper”.

Someone else said: “What a smart, handsome, young man.”

“Looking sharp young man!! Suave…” added another.

“Very dapper young man on telly last night Harvey,” said a final commenter.

Leo has been off-screen for a while (Credit: ITV)

How old is Leo in Emmerdale?

Harvey is 11 years old. He was born on February 12, 2011. Leo has also just turned 11 – he was born on May 30, 2011.

Harvey has been appearing in Emmerdale as Leo since 2014.

The actor was in the soap prior to this, as a guest at Leo’s birthday party, when the little boy was played by Harry Whittaker.

He began filling in when Harry was too ill to film or away and took over the role full time when Harry tragically passed away.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!