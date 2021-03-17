Soaps

Emmerdale: Harriet hiding in the cellar has confused fans all asking the same question

Harriet has been staying in her cellar

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:

Emmerdale fans all have the same question about Harriet as she is keeping herself hidden in her cellar.

Over the last few months, Harriet has been struggling with guilt over the murder of DI Malone.

This week, Harriet was brought home by PC Swirling, who told Will she had been ranting about a body.

But Will covered saying she was on about the exhumation at the graveyard.

Harriet is currently staying in her cellar (Credit: ITV)

Later, Harriet asked Will to punish her. Unsure what to do, Harriet self-exiled herself to her cellar with her bible to pray for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Will has told family and friends that Harriet is away on a church retreat.

However fans are all asking the same question about Harriet – How is she going to the toilet?

Emmerdale: How long will Harriet be in the cellar?

It looks like Harriet will be staying in the cellar for some time.

In next week’s scenes she is still in self-imposed exile. Will pays her a visit in the cellar and sees she’s packed up her belongings and hopes she will leave her bunker soon.

But Harriet is unsure, reluctant to commit.

Soon they hear Kim enter Woodbine demanding to know what’s going on.

Will sleeps with Kim (Credit: ITV)

Will sneaks back upstairs and pretends to enter from the back door. He lies to Kim telling her that Harriet wanted him back then took off when he rejected her.

Soon Kim makes a pass at Will which he prepares to reject. But when they hear a noise in the cellar, Will suggests the go upstairs. Kim’s excited while Will steals himself.

Afterwards, Will heads back downstairs with Kim, still painfully aware of Harriet in the cellar.

Harriet is heartbroken by Will’s actions (Credit: ITV)

When a satisfied Kim suggests they meet at her place next time, he is stricken to realise that she’s expecting a repeat performance.

After Kim leaves, Will heads down the cellar to check on Harriet. He defends his actions with Kim as a necessary distraction.

But will this make a heartbroken Harriet regress?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

