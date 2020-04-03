Emmerdale fans confused by how much money Graham left Rhona

Emmerdale fans have been left confused by how much money Graham Foster left to his girlfriend Rhona Goskirk.

Back in January, Graham was murdered the night he was due to leave for France with Rhona and her son Leo.

As Graham's death was part of a whodunit storyline, there were multiple suspects, including his wife Kim Tate.

Graham left his money to Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Kim had hired Al to kill Graham, but Rhona's rapist ex-husband Pierce got there first and murdered him.

In Monday's episode of Emmerdale (March, 30) Rhona learnt that Graham had left her a large sum of money in his will.

In Wednesday night's episode (April 1) Kim found out Graham had changed his will not long before his death and as a result, so she got nothing.

Rhona decided to invest the money in Moira's farm (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Read More: Emmerdale: Moira and Rhona romance 'revealed' as soap drops hint

After finding out the money was going to Rhona, Kim had a go at her, accusing her of forcing Graham to change his will and blaming her for his death.

When Rhona overheard Moira's plan to to sell the farm to Kim at a low price, she made an offer.

Wanting to honour Graham's memory, Rhona made the decision to invest the money in Moira's farm.

However, she didn't even negotiate a price with Moira, leaving viewers wondering just how much money Graham had left Rhona.

Anything concerning Graham and his money is more confusing than a Coronavirus update by the government. Why is that? #Emmerdale — 🦆HAR-ee-ət 🗑 (@haighypoo) April 1, 2020

@Charlotte_K13 did they say how much Graham left? #emmerdale — helen mc (@helenmc46972890) April 1, 2020

#Emmerdale Bloody hell how much money did Graham leave Rhona?? — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) April 1, 2020

Rhona buying into the farm How much exactly did Graham have?? #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) April 1, 2020

Crikey, how much money did Graham leave Rhona...#Emmerdale — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) April 1, 2020

Rhona's going into business with Moira on the farm now with the money she inherited from Graham really? #Emmerdale — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) April 1, 2020

I want to know how much 007 left Graham #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) April 1, 2020

#Emmerdale Well how bloody much money did graham leave rhona? pic.twitter.com/x4Lvr5Ht67 — MARSHALL JAMES (@buncie44) April 1, 2020

What happens next with Moira, Rhona and Kim?

How will Kim react when she finds out about Moira and Rhona's deal? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Lisa Riley raves about Netflix show Unorthodox

So we can't imagine Kim will be thrilled when she finds out Rhona is using Graham's money to buy into the farm.

Crikey, how much money did Graham leave Rhona?

But will she try to get revenge on Rhona for ruining her plans?

We know Kim isn't scared to have someone killed. Could she be plotting Rhona's demise next?

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.

The next episode of Emmerdale is tomorrow (Friday, April 3) evening at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.