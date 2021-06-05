Emmerdale viewers have all been saying the same thing about Gabby Thomas’s baby bump.

In Thursday night’s episode of the ITV soap (June 3) pregnant Gabby could be seen in the Home Farm living room pretending to have a martini.

Soon Noah walked in and she assured him it’s just water.

Noah stopped to ask Gabby what she was up to, but Gabby refused to tell him as Noah recently told Jamie about her stealing from the HOP business account.

Gabby is pregnant with Jamie’s child (Credit: ITV)

Gabby began to take the mick out of Noah saying he knew nothing about the business.

But Noah told her that Jamie told him everything. When Gabby pressed Noah for information, he refused to tell anything and called him pathetic before walking out.

In last night’s scenes (Friday, June 4) Gabby appeared whilst talking to Jamie.

However viewers were distracted by the fact Gabby has no baby bump.

If Gabby is pregnant, where is her bump? #Emmerdale — Michael Carr (@MikeCarr697) June 4, 2021

Where's Gabby's bump? I thought she would be huge by now #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) May 27, 2021

Should Gabby not have a bump by now?! #emmerdale — Carol Hamilton (@cvham) May 24, 2021

Emmerdale: How many months pregnant is Gabby?

Jamie Tate is the father of Gabby’s child. The two had a one night stand at the end of January 2021.

Gabby discovered she was pregnant at the beginning of February, meaning she should be around four months pregnant.

Gaby discovered she was pregnant in February (Credit: ITV)

After discovering she was pregnant, Gabby told Jamie about the baby, but he wanted her to get an abortion.

Gabby told Jamie’s mum Kim about her pregnancy and she offered for her to move into Home Farm.

Jamie has since agreed to be there for the baby. However Gabby was upset when she discovered he’s dating Dawn Taylor.

