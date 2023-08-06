Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham warns ‘the next few months are chaotic’ for Gabby as she takes break

Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham has warned that Gabby Thomas has a “chaotic” few months ahead.

The star is taking a break from the ITV soap it seems as her character struggles to come to terms with all that’s happened to her.

Viewers have watched as Gabby became caught in the crossfire between Caleb Miligan and Kim Tate. Caleb, the son of Frank Tate, wanted revenge against Kim for his father’s death and stolen fortune.

Gabby is in for a “chaotic” few months (Credit: ITV)

Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale

He convinced son Nicky to seduce Gabby. He did it so well that the couple were set to marry in a rushed ceremony earlier this year.

However Nicky couldn’t go through with it. Instead he revealed he is gay and called off their wedding on the day of.

Gabby was left stunned as he confessed his dad’s entire plan. The betrayal left her completely broken – and now utterly enraged.

Viewers have watched as Gabby has repeatedly lashed out at Nicky, determined to destroy him and his dad. And last week things came to a head when she tried to punch Nicky.

Rosie said Gabby is “seeking validation from any man” (Credit: ITV)

However in her drunken state she actually ended up hitting Billy Fletcher. He took her home and tried to help her realise that she was going to ruin her own life if she carried on obsessing.

Things took a turn when Gabby misread the situation and tried to kiss Billy. Billy has agreed to keep it a secret from his pregnant wife Dawn.

Now Gabby will make a tough decision – and leave the village for a long break. Actress Rosie told Inside Soap: “She’s seeking validation from any man and it reaches the point where she decides to leave for a break in Portugal; she needs to reset.

What will happen to Gabby?

“I feel really sorry for [her] – heartbreak can be long and tedious but she knows that she needs to get it all out. The tears need to come.”

She added: “Hopefully she’ll come back with a different head on with regards to the Nicky situation, but he needs to get through this mad phase, as this is definitely Gabby’s wild era. Obviously, there’s the anniversary of Liv Dingle’s death on the horizon, and that’s difficult for Gabby, as Liv was her best mate. Gabby has a lot on her plate and the next few months are chaotic.”

