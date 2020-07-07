Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Emmerdale airs the aftermath of Moira's hit and run as a trapped Jamie is forced to choose between Belle and his freedom.

Meanwhile, Cain keeps vigil by Moira's bedside, but is he too late?

All this and more in next week's Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Jamie overwhelmed by guilt

When Jamie discovers he hit Moira with his car, he heads to the hospital.

Belle can sense something is wrong and when Matty says the police don't have any witnesses, Belle is puzzled by Jamie's reaction.

Will he confess?

2. Andrea blackmails Jamie

Andrea tells Jamie they must convince everyone they're back together, so she tries to win him over with a date night.

Jamie tells her he doesn't love her any more, he loves Belle.

As he prepares to leave, Andrea threatens to go to the police, saying if he doesn't stay with her she'll report him for the hit and run.

Trapped Jamie knows Andrea holds all the cards.

3. Belle's heart is broken

Belle is confused by Jamie's behaviour and Andrea's return.

Jamie tries to explain to an upset Belle he has to make a choice between them.

Belle's heart is completely broken. She can't believe her hopes and dreams for the future have been totally crushed.

4. Has Cain lost Moira?

Matty and Cain keep vigil at Moira's bedside, but when Matty heads home, but Cain secretly stays to watch over her all night.

With Moira still unconscious, Cain asks the nurse about her condition.

He's sick with worry that he may lose her, but can they reunite before it's too late?

5. Kim makes threats

Cain discovers Rhona and Nate's business deal and he tells them not to come clean to Moira.

Kim soon storms in, fuming having found out about their partnership too.

As Nate and Rhona explain it wasn't an act of revenge against her, Kim's not convinced.

She threatens to bankrupt them - will she follow through?

6. Malone insists he's innocent

Harriet thinks Malone ran over Moira, but he insists he had nothing to do with it.

Will Harriet believe him?

7. Nicola tries to help Bob

Bob insists to Brenda he can run the cafe while she's away, but a text from the insurance company sends him reeling.

They won't cover the cost of paying off Dan.

However, soon Nicola has a suggestion for Bob and she even railroads Jimmy into helping with her plan too.

8. Dan returns

Dan is back and wants to be positive about the future.

However, Amelia is furious that Brenda has sent a get well card.

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.