Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers from the lockdown episodes

Emmerdale airs the next two of their lockdown epsiodes next week: Mandy and Vinny, and Jimmy and Nicola.

How are these duos fairing in lockdown?

All the spoilers from these special Emmerdale episodes here.

Vinny and Mandy's lockdown episode

Can Vinny and Mandy put their differences aside in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Vinny and Mandy are holed up in the salon for lockdown after Sam threw them out.

They have an endless supply of beauty products, some beers and a microwave. Plus an all-important karaoke machine.

However, Leyla has locked the Prosecco fridge and they can't find the key!

Paul is on their minds

Vinny's dad Paul has turned up (Credit: ITV)

Paul is the main topic of conversation as Mandy and Vinny discuss their past.

Having turned up in the village recently, Paul has driven a wedge between Mandy and Vinny.

Can they work through their issues?

Mandy shares a secret

Mandy shares a secret (Credit: ITV)

It's not long before Mandy shares a long-held secret that has affected her whole life.

Vinny finally understands her fears. But will they reconcile?

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy says: "Mandy is petrified of getting hurt again.

"Paul Ashdale has just set off the memories again of her pain and anguish.

"Mandy is walking on eggshells regarding him as she's been so hurt and it has damaged her. So now with Vinny bringing him back into their lives she is very wary."

Mandy and Vinny share some moments (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Johnson who plays Vinny says: "I think if you're stuck with someone for that length of time, you're either going to kill each other or your relationship is going to become stronger.

"I think this will be a pivotal time for them and they'll find out a lot about each other that they didn't previously know and there will be a lot of heartwarming scenes."

Nicola and Jimmy's lockdown episode

Can't live with each other, can't live without each other (Credit: ITV)

It's no surprise that Nicola and Jimmy are riling each other up in lockdown.

Nicola is busy with local council business. But clearly something else is bothering her.

Jimmy knows something is going on, but is at a loss as to what to do.

Nicola's bored

Jimmy knows something is wrong with his wife (Credit: ITV)

Nicola tells Jimmy her life is dull and boring. She thinks everyone else in the village is living a better life than her.

Jimmy knows he has to face reality.

Will Nicola open up to him? And what does it mean for the future of their relationship?

Can Nicola find the fire in her belly? (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Wheeler who plays Nicola says: "I think Nicola is doing a little bit of life assessment.

"I think what's become apparent for her is that nothing's changed much apart from not being able to go out.

"She starts to get a bit sad as she realises she has nothing much to look forward to once lockdown ends.

"It seems like she’s bored with their relationship but there could be a lot more to it than that."

Jimmy is bulletproof

Jimmy is worried about his marriage (Credit: ITV)

Nick Miles, who plays Jimmy says: "He is used to Nicola not being an easy person to live with, but the thing about Jimmy is that he is the ultimate survivor.

"Jimmy would be the last man standing in any kind of disaster he is sort of bullet proof and that's why Nicola needs him."

Emmerdale airs Mandy and Vinny's episode on Monday, June 15 at 7pm, and Jimmy and Nicola's epiosde on Wednesday, June 17 at 7pm on ITV.

