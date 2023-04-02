Emmerdale confirms when they will finally reveal Caleb Miligan’s secret – and it’s soon

Emmerdale is finally going to reveal Caleb Miligan’s secret – and soon. The businessman is played by actor Will Ash in the ITV soap.

Caleb arrived in Emmerdale at Christmas and revealed himself as Cain and Chas Dingle’s long-lost brother. It soon emerged that he was a very wealthy businessman who had no problem splashing the cash to help his reunited family.

Caleb is hiding a huge secret in Emmerdale – but what is it? (Credit: ITV)

He paid for lawyers to solve Cain and Kyle’s killing of Al Chapman, and won the family over. And he went into business with Kim Tate at Home Farm.

However during this time he also let slip a secret. Viewers have watched him make multiple secret phone calls. Getting drunk with Cain, Caleb admitted his interest at Home Farm was not entirely on the up and up.

“See I pick my battles, and that way I always win,” he told Cain. Cain asked where that left the Tates, and Caleb replied: “With me taking it all, and leaving them with nothing.”

Emmerdale to reveal Caleb’s secret

But just a day later he denied all that. He insisted he just wanted to go into business with Kim Tate. And yet just after that he assured a mystery caller that Cain was off the scent.

It has led to fans speculating about what Caleb is hiding. Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson appeared on Loose Women earlier this year and teased that he has a secret – but insisted fans had yet to guess it.

But will Leyla’s stalker expose Caleb in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

She ruled one out, adding: “I can tell you he’s not an undercover cop. There is a secret about Caleb and viewers have not yet guessed it. I’ve been reading all the theories about who he is like not that one, not that one.”

And now, months later, it has been revealed that Caleb’s secret will be exposed this coming week. With his relationship developing with Leyla Harding, Caleb steps in when she finds a hooded figure watching them.

In an Instagram post to mark April Fool’s Day, the soap teased Caleb would be teaming up with Corrie’s Stephen Reid. However they later revealed it was a prank, but Will Ash told viewers: “Tune in next week to find out what he’s really doing in the village.”

Could the hooded figure be there for Caleb instead? And who could it be? Only days left to find out.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

