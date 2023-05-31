Emmerdale fave Dean Andrews shares adorable pic of newborn grandchild

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews is set to get married to his fiancée, Helen, soon and often shares updates over on his Instagram.

Earlier this year, Dean also shared some exciting news – he was going to be a granddad (twice!).

Now, Dean’s taken to social media once more to announce the birth of his grandchild!

Dean is getting married later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Dean Andrews’ wedding

Dean is set to get married later this year to his fiancée, Helen. He announced this news on Valentine’s Day.

Since then, Dean has shared many exciting life updates with fans ahead of the couple’s wedding.

He’s shared photos of his holidays, date nights, his cute puppies and also shared the news that he’s set to become a granddad again.

Dean announced the news in an Instagram post, showing his daughter’s baby gender reveal.

He wrote: “Finding out me and Helen have a little boy to look forward to in September. Congrats to @smm_sharnymariemarshall and her partner Darren.”

His daughter Sharny’s baby is expected to be born in September, but Dean’s already become a granddad once more as his other daughter, Alice, has given birth.

Dean is a granddad again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean Andrews announces exciting baby news

Posting on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday May 30, 2023), Dean shared a photo of his daughter in a hospital bed, smiling with a little bundle of joy.

The baby was wearing a blue hat, cuddled up to his mum – how cute!

Dean captioned the photo: “Absolutely over the moon that @alibumbum91 and @coburnfitness have given me and Helen a beautiful grandson this morning. We can’t wait to meet him! Mother and son doing very well.”

His daughter Alice had given birth to a gorgeous baby boy with Dean being super excited to meet him.

Fans have sent their love to Dean (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to congratulate the Emmerdale star

Dean’s fans have rushed to congratulate the Emmerdale star on the arrival of his new-born grandson.

One fan commented: “Congratulations on you being grandparents again, what joy it is, smashing.”

Another follower wrote: “Congratulations to one and all. How wonderful. Health and happiness.”

A third person said: “Congratulations to you all and Helen. A new grandson for you to love and enjoy and join you on your special days out and about. I can’t believe how someone can look so amazing after having a baby. Picture perfect xx Love to you all.”

