Former Emmerdale star Charlie Hardwick has revealed she was so upset when she found out her character Val Pollard was being killed off that she cancelled her leaving party.

Charlie played the character for 11 years. However in 2015, Val met her end in the village helicopter crash.

Val and her sister Diane had been arguing at the time and were forced to make up when Rodney and Doug locked them inside the hall of mirrors at the village summer fair.

Charlie played Val for 11 years (Credit: ITV)

But unbeknownst to them, an explosion sent a helicopter crashing through the village hall where Debbie Dingle and Pete Barton were having their wedding reception.

The crash also tore through the neighbouring hall of mirrors, causing them to smash. Val offered Diane to be saved first, but Val could see a shard of glass hanging above her.

It soon fell, impaling and killing her.

Read more: Who was Val Pollard in Emmerdale and how did she die?

Emmerdale: Charlie Hardwick reveals her devastating at Val being killed off

During an appearance on the Soap From The Box podcast, Charlie spoke about how upset she was when she found out Val was being killed.

She said: “It sounds absolutely ridiculous. If any actor had said to me: ‘Oh they’ve told me my character is going to die and I was absolutely devastated’, I’d say: ‘Get a grip, man!’

Val was killed off in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

“Then I found out I was going to die and I was absolutely devastated! But I was really, really horrified.

“Not because I wanted to come back, not because I thought: ‘Ooh keep the door open!’ But because I didn’t want Val to die.

“I just assumed she would go off after Amy, who was the biggest love of her life. And the idea that Pollard was going to be on his own, it was terrible.

“I even cancelled my leaving party.”

What has Charlie been up to since leaving the soap?

Although Val died in 2015, Charlie returned to the soap as Val in 2017. She appeared as a ghost in Robert Sugden’s dream.

After leaving Emmerdale, Charlie continued acting.

Charlie played Sue in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim disgusted as she discovers Jamie’s sick plan

In 2017 she appeared in a TV film called Walls & Bridges.

Between 2017 and 2018 she played Maude in TV series Different for Girls.

In 2019, she joined the cast of Ackley Bridge playing Sue Carp and last year, she played Sheila in The Accidental Medium.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.