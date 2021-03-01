Emmerdale fans have said they’ve ‘gone off Cain’ as he turned on his son Nate and refused to forgive his mum Faith.

Last week, Nate’s girlfriend Tracy went into labour. Panicking and unsure of how to help, Nate stepped out of the labour room.

Nate was panicking when Tracy went into labour

He was surprised to see his dad Cain was still there. Cain and Nate had a heart to heart and soon Nate headed back into the labour room and saw the birth of his daughter.

However when Cain returned home, he discovered Faith was back in the village.

Emmerdale: Why did Cain want Faith to leave the village?

In October 2019, Cain discovered Moira had been having an affair with farmhand Nate. Nate revealed to Cain he was his son and the affair was revenge for him abandoning him and his mother.

But Cain had no idea Nate existed. Eventually Faith revealed that in the 90s, she discovered Cain’s then girlfriend Cara was pregnant.

Faith is back

But she asked her to keep the baby a secret from Cain and leave. This was because Cain’s dad (who was later revealed to be his uncle) Shadrach, was racist.

After finding out Faith knew Cain had a son and never told him, he told her to lave the village.

The Dingle court

With Faith back, the Dingle family decided to hold a Dingle court to see if she could stay. But it ended up being a tie and Nate got the deciding vote.

Cain was not happy to see his mum had returned

He decided to let Faith stay. He explained to his family that he needed to forgive her, as he wouldn’t have his Dingle family had Cain not made the decision to forgive him.

Cain was furious with Nate’s decision. But fans didn’t agree with Cain and turned on him, calling him a ‘bully.’

I’ve gone right off of Cain! He’s a bully! #Emmerdale — Kelly ♡ (@KellyBlackx) February 26, 2021

Im glad that faith can stay and cain is so annoying acting like a big kid #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox 🌞⭐️🌜 (@chattymandan) February 26, 2021

#Emmerdale Damn it Cain! You and Nate just started acting normal toward each other! pic.twitter.com/PCrp0zew6d — Nk3play2 (@Nk3play2) February 26, 2021

Cain is acting like a 2 year old 🙄#Emmerdale — pollyk (@joy9kat) February 26, 2021

#Emmerdale Cain really needs to grow up….he's acting like a spoiled child. — Mags W (@Margare16040532) February 26, 2021

I knew Cain would turn on Nate! How sad and pathetic! Grow up cain ffs 🙄😒#emmerdale — Kerry Franklin (@KerryFr14902535) February 26, 2021

Cain refused to forgive Faith for her actions. Will he ever come around?

