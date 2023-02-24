Fans of Emmerdale were left worrying for the health of Zak Dingle following his scenes in last night’s episode.

Zak made a brief appearance towards the end of Thursday’s outing, but his apparent weariness and lack of mobility was a cause for concern for some viewers.

Zak appeared in the Dingle family home as Sam shared the events of the day, and attempted to make amends to Samson and Lydia, while Zak listened and shared his advice.

We haven’t seen Zak around as much lately (Credit: ITV)

Zak offers advice as Sam panics over Pollard injury

Sam was responsible for Eric Pollard taking a terrible fall earlier that day, as he attempted to shoplift nappies for Amelia and Esther.

Pollard caught Sam in the act, and attempted to confront the Dingle.

But he fell during the altercation and hit his head.

This led Sam to panic that he might be in trouble with the law and end up in prison.

At home, Zak reassured Sam that everything would be alright.

But Zak’s brief appearance led fans to worry for his health.

Zak Dingle is one of the show’s most iconic and beloved characters. (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans voice concerns over Zak’s well-being

Following the episode, Emmerdale fans aired their concerns for Zak’s health, writing on Twitter.

Noticing that Zak was once again sitting during the scene, one fan said: “Zak, sat down again!”

“Poor Zak looks so tired,” another lamented.

“Poor Zak, not looking too well these days…” observed another fan.

“Great to see Zak back, the Dingles are not the same without him, though I’ve noticed we never see him standing or walking these days and appearances seem to be brief,” said a fourth.

“Zak sitting in the corner. SITTING, I said,” another viewer wrote.

Could there be an underlying health issue, or is age simply catching up with the Dingle family patriarch?

Do fans have cause for concern? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Is Zak Dingle leaving Emmerdale?

Zak hasn’t been seen on the soap as often as he once was.

He returned to the show in 2022, following a ‘mystery absence’ from the Dales.

Since then, he hasn’t exactly been active.

When he does appear, it’s in short scenes, usually sitting down.

Zack’s weariness and lack of mobility has the viewers worried… but is there cause for concern?

