Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Craig’s about to be killed with a huge Whodunnit week lined up for the soap.

Lydia is set to interrogate the Dingles as she tries to work out which one of them killed Craig.

However, now Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ who will kill Craig – and it’s not a Dingle.

Someone kills Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Craig is set to die

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Craig is about to be found dead as a huge Whodunnit storyline begins.

Next week, Lydia will announce the news of Craig’s death to the Dingles, gathering them all together in the Woolpack.

She will then start to quiz each family member on their whereabouts on the night of Craig’s death.

Flashbacks will reveal that each Dingle has a secret from that night that they’re holding back from their family.

With Mandy and Marlon both looking suspicious, Aaron soon turns the focus to Chas and Charity.

Caleb and Nate also act shifty whilst Sam’s filled with guilt. Meanwhile, Belle’s not telling the full story about that night. But, who kills Craig?

Fans think that Ruth will kill Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who kills Craig

Last night (Thursday, October 26), Belle turned up at Craig’s work event and outed him for raping Lydia, in front of everyone.

As Craig looked for his PA Ruth’s support, Ruth couldn’t carry on working for Craig and quit her job.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ who kills Craig – and it’s not a Dingle.

They think that Craig’s also assaulted Ruth, with Ruth finally breaking and being the one to kill him.

One fan commented: “It will probably be Ruth the secretary receptionist that kills Craig as she too was a victim of him.”

It will probably be Ruth the secretary receptionist that kills Craig as she too was a victim of him #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) October 26, 2023

Prediction: Ruth (Craig’s P.A) will be his killer. She might have left him, but by the looks on her face there’s still something serious she’s hiding! Gotta be… Calling it now #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/ZpM6KP2ILX — Emmerdale 2dae (@Emmerdale2dae) October 26, 2023

I think there is only one person that can bring Craig down and that's Ruth his PA. She knows more to this man. #emmerdale — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) October 26, 2023

A second fan added: “Prediction: Ruth (Craig’s PA) will be his killer. She might have left him, but by the look on her face there’s still something serious she’s hiding! Gotta be… Calling it now.”

A third Emmerdale viewer said: “I think there is only one person that can bring Craig down and that’s Ruth his PA. She knows more to this man.”

Will Ruth kill Craig? (Credit: ITV)

Will Ruth kill Craig?

Lydia has it in her head that one of the Dingles is responsible for Craig’s death.

However, Ruth looks like she’s hiding something. But, could she actually be the one to end Craig’s life and get revenge on him? Will Ruth kill Craig?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Ruth kill Craig? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!