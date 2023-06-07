Emmerdale's Caleb, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ another villager has already rumbled Caleb’s plan

Does someone already know?

By Tamzin Meyer

As Caleb Miligan continued to plot against Kim Tate in last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday June 6, 2023), the plan seemed to be heading in the right direction as he prepared to clear out Kim’s accounts.

He’d arranged for Kim to meet “architect” Adrian and all seemed to be going well until Nicky cancelled the wedding.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ who has already rumbled Caleb’s plan.

Caleb prepared to take everything from Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb prepared to get revenge on Kim

Last night, Caleb prepared to clear out Kim’s accounts whilst she was busy involved with Nicky and Gabby’s wedding.

He’d arranged for Kim to meet the “architect” Adrian, with Kim passing Caleb the number of her contact, asking Adrian to call them. She trusted Caleb to finalise the plans for the stud farm with Adrian, putting her trust in him.

However, whilst wedding preparations were in full swing, Will seemed a bit shifty.

This strange behaviour occurred before Nicky told Gabby that he is gay, cancelling the wedding.

Will acted shifty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who has  already rumbled Caleb

Emmerdale fans have spotted that Will was acting shifty after Nicky’s stag do and have ‘worked out’ that he’s already rumbled Caleb’s plan.

Nicky could’ve told Will about Caleb’s plan at the stag do, with Will plotting his revenge.

One Emmerdale viewer wrote: “Will looks shifty – I think Nicky told him on the stag do and he told Kim and they know Caleb is playing them…”

Another fan commented: “Why does Will look so worried? Has he finally remembered he doesn’t trust Caleb?”

A third person replied: “We think he and Kim have worked it out, he’s concerned about Caleb’s plan.”

A final viewer tweeted: “Kim and Will are up to something.” But, could Will already know?

Will Taylor on Emmerdale
Does Will know? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Does Will already know?

Will’s been acting shifty recently, especially after Nicky’s stag do, leading some fans to think that he already knows about Caleb’s plan.

But, does Will actually know? Are Will and Kim plotting their revenge on Caleb as we speak?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Caleb Extends The Revenge Plan

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Does Will already know about Caleb in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Caleb Miligan Emmerdale Kim Tate

Trending Articles

Viggo Venn on Britain's Got Talent
BGT hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints following backlash over winner
Josie Gibson and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Josie Gibson issues emotional message to Holly Willoughby amid backlash over their relationship on This Morning
Princess Kate wearing pink and Prince Harry against a green background
Princess Kate has ‘discreetly’ reached out to Prince Harry to offer ‘shoulder to cry on’ amid Meghan ‘divorce’ claims
Coronation Street's Damon, Sarah, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah caught as she snogs Damon again
Man speaks on phone, girl smiles with vegetable
Job applicant shocked by office’s ‘vegan-only’ food policy: ‘Can they really force this upon me?’
Princess Diana / Paul McMullan on Good Morning Britain today
Good Morning Britain viewers hit out at ‘arrogant’ guest’s vile Princess Diana confession today