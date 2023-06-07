Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ another villager has already rumbled Caleb’s plan

As Caleb Miligan continued to plot against Kim Tate in last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday June 6, 2023), the plan seemed to be heading in the right direction as he prepared to clear out Kim’s accounts.

He’d arranged for Kim to meet “architect” Adrian and all seemed to be going well until Nicky cancelled the wedding.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ who has already rumbled Caleb’s plan.

Caleb prepared to take everything from Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb prepared to get revenge on Kim

Last night, Caleb prepared to clear out Kim’s accounts whilst she was busy involved with Nicky and Gabby’s wedding.

He’d arranged for Kim to meet the “architect” Adrian, with Kim passing Caleb the number of her contact, asking Adrian to call them. She trusted Caleb to finalise the plans for the stud farm with Adrian, putting her trust in him.

However, whilst wedding preparations were in full swing, Will seemed a bit shifty.

This strange behaviour occurred before Nicky told Gabby that he is gay, cancelling the wedding.

Will acted shifty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who has already rumbled Caleb

Emmerdale fans have spotted that Will was acting shifty after Nicky’s stag do and have ‘worked out’ that he’s already rumbled Caleb’s plan.

Nicky could’ve told Will about Caleb’s plan at the stag do, with Will plotting his revenge.

One Emmerdale viewer wrote: “Will looks shifty – I think Nicky told him on the stag do and he told Kim and they know Caleb is playing them…”

Will looks shifty – I think Nicky told him on the stag do and he told Kim and they know Caleb is playing them…. #emmerdale — Soph (@sofaneilas) June 6, 2023

Why does Will look so worried? Has he finally remembered he doesn't trust Caleb? #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) June 6, 2023

Kim and will are up to something #Emmerdale — aj snoop (@snoopsaj) June 6, 2023

Another fan commented: “Why does Will look so worried? Has he finally remembered he doesn’t trust Caleb?”

A third person replied: “We think he and Kim have worked it out, he’s concerned about Caleb’s plan.”

A final viewer tweeted: “Kim and Will are up to something.” But, could Will already know?

Does Will know? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Does Will already know?

Will’s been acting shifty recently, especially after Nicky’s stag do, leading some fans to think that he already knows about Caleb’s plan.

But, does Will actually know? Are Will and Kim plotting their revenge on Caleb as we speak?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

