In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, August 1), Julie started threatening Amelia in the Hide and vowed to get revenge on her.

She was filled with anger as she demanded the truth about Lloyd.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a twist that could see Dan walk free.

Julie threatened Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Julie turned up at the Hide

Last night, Julie turned up at the Hide and started intimidating Amelia in front of Victoria. She vowed to make her pay for spreading lies about Lloyd, failing to believe that he would stalk anyone.

Amelia wanted Julie to leave her alone as she continued to threaten her. Julie then blamed Amelia, asking why she deleted all of her social media posts if she had nothing to hide.

She also suggested that the father of Amelia’s baby was probably an older guy who she used for money.

Victoria then intervened and told Julie to leave, making her exit the Hide in fury.

Will Julie end up in prison? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Julie to go to prison and save Dan?

After seeing Julie threaten to make Amelia pay in the Hide, a new fan theory reckons that this could soon backfire on her.

It suggests that Julie could get punished for intimidating Amelia, working in Dan’s favour.

One fan wrote: “If anything, Julie should be in court for perverting the course of justice!”

Another added: “Verbal threat in front of a witness! Call the police!”

A third person agreed: “That’s a threat, if I was Amelia I’d go to the police…”

Will Dan avoid prison? (Credit: ITV)

Could Dan avoid prison due to Julie’s mistake?

Julie’s threatened Amelia in front of Victoria which could go in Dan’s favour.

But, could this help Dan walk free? Could Julie actually be the one who ends up in a cell after intimidating a witness? Could her actions mean the case against Dan falls apart?

