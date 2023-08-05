Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ shocking Gabby Thomas baby twist

Emmerdale fans reckon they have worked out a shocking Gabby Thomas twist. The millionaire heiress has not had the best few months.

She was jilted before the altar by ex Nicky Miligan. He not only revealed he was gay but also a secret Tate heir working to take her fortune.

Gabby Thomas is making one mistake after another in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

And despite months passing Gabby is still in pain and lashing out. This week viewers watched as she got drunk at the memorial to Harriet and Liv and let her rage out after spotting Nicky.

Chasing him to his cottage she screamed at him for ruining her life. She was especially angry that he’d moved on with Jai’s cousin/brother Suni.

But during her rant, Billy Fletcher arrived to try and calm her down. She went to punch Nicky but ended up landing one in Billy’s face instead.

Emmerdale shock for Gabby Thomas?

Billy took her back to Home Farm and tried to calm her down. But as he consoled her, Gabby got the wrong idea.

In a shocking development she tried to kiss Billy – who is married and expecting a baby with Dawn Taylor. He was stunned and pulled away quickly.

Gabby appeared mortified and was quick to apologise. However that seemed to have all changed by Friday night’s episode.

When she tried to smooth things over with Billy, Gabby was taken aback when he didn’t tell Dawn about her attempts to kiss him. They made a pact to keep it a secret.

Emmerdale fans think Gabby will get pregnant with Billy’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Gabby told him: “Dawn’s right, you are too good to be true!” She then began staring wistfully at him clearly with something in mind.

And fans think they know what. One said: “#Emmerdale Calling it now… Gabby and Billy will have a massive row which will end with them [expletive], Dawn will lose the baby, Gabby will get pregnant and you can guess the rest.”

A second predicted another twist: “He ought to tell Dawn the truth…before Gabby turns it around one day and claims he hit on her. She can’t be trusted #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “Of course she was going to make a move, he rejected her so she’s going to be typical Gabby and tell dawn he made a move on her just to cause a bit of trouble #emmerdale.”

