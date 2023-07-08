Emmerdale fans work out shock romance twist for Dan Spencer

Emmerdale fans are predicting a shock romance twist for Dan Spencer. The mechanic might be facing life in prison for brutally assaulting daughter Amelia’s stalker Lloyd, but fans think he could be set to find love.

Viewers watched as Dan lost it in the village after catching Lloyd with daughter Amelia. Pervert Lloyd made disgusting comments about Amelia leading to Dan punching him.

Dan Spencer will find love in a shocking way say Emmerdale fans (Credit: ITV)

But his punch saw Lloyd fall back and hit his head on a rock. His injuries are severe and he is fighting for his life in a coma.

Fans have watched in recent weeks as Amelia has been left terrified by Lloyd. He first pretended to be a young mother online.

Lloyd watched Amelia’s makeovers for the salon on social media before messaging her with his fake identity. He even sent money to her before revealing himself in the salon.

She was terrified and eventually confided in her dad. And when the police failed to do anything about Lloyd – even though he had left a note at their home – Dan took matters into his own hands.

Visiting Lloyd at his work, Dan kicked up a fuss and warned him off. And then later under pressure from Mandy Dingle he called him and left a death threat.

So when Lloyd turned up in the village to manipulate Amelia and bragged about it, Dan saw red. His punch left Lloyd in a coma and Dan was grief-stricken.

Emmerdale: Dan Spencer for shock new romance?

In last night’s episode (Friday July 7) Dan’s guilt saw him go to the hospital for an update on Lloyd. But when he got there he ended up confessing who he was to the man’s wife Julie.

But when Julie began shouting at Dan, he gave her a few home truths. “My husband’s in there fighting for his life and you’re making out that you’re the injured party,” she told him forcing Dan to reveal all.

Dan told her: “Not me, my 16 year old daughter. He’s been harassing her, scaring her senseless. Your precious Lloyd is a sexual predator, preying on young girls.”

Julie was horrified, telling him: “Take that back right now! How dare you even say something like that. You’re disgusting. Stop lying.”

As security rushed in to separate the pair, Dan began shouting at Julie. He told her: “He’s the one who needs locking up. Should be chemically castrated, men like that. Locking up and throwing away the key.

Will Julie fall for Dan once she knows the truth about her husband in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

“He’s a pervert. He’s been stalking my daughter and he had it coming to him. I’d do it again if I had to.”

But fans think there’s going to be a shock twist. Despite the angry exchange of words fans think there was chemistry between Dan and Julie. And they predict romance.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon forced to make a difficult choice

One said: “I can see Lloyds wife bagging off with Dan.” A second said: “I wonder if Dan might end up with that woman stranger things have happened.”

Another said: “Dan’s going to end up with Lloyd’s wife isn’t he? So obvious.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!