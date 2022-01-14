Emmerdale fans work out Manpreet twist after she’s run over by Charles

Emmerdale fans are predicting Manpreet will either die of have memory loss after being run over by Charles.

Over the last few weeks, Manpreet has been held captive by her serial killer sister Meena.

Meena confessed to Manpreet she had killed four people, including three villagers, and planned to kill Manpreet now she knew the truth.

Vinny found Manpreet in a barn and Meena soon took him captive too.

Emmerdale fans predict Manpreet twist

Meena has been holding Manpreet and Vinny hostage (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, January 14) Liam found Meena at the barn and knocked her unconscious.

He freed Manpreet and Vinny and they told him the truth – Meena killed Andrea, Ben and Liam’s daughter, Leanna.

Liam was enraged and chased after Meena, who ran into the woods. Manpreet tried to stop him, meanwhile Vinny called the police.

Charles accidentally ran over Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Meena managed to get away, however Charles was driving through the woods and Manpreet ran out in front of his car in the dark.

He ended up running Manpreet over. Now fans are predicting either Manpreet will die or have memory loss, meaning Vinny’s word alone won’t be enough to prove Meena committed the crimes.

Manpreet obviously survives but with some short term memory loss potentially? Would explain why it takes her so long to actually reveal anything about what went on when it was just her & Meena & why Liv's future continues to hang by a thread even now #Emmerdale 🤔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) January 13, 2022

So Meena gets away but at least everyone will know what she's done – though if Manpreet is dead it's just Vinnys word on that – unless they can find the box 😂 which I'm sure will take a few weeks #Emmerdale — Julie Taylor (@jooles007) January 13, 2022

I'm fuming Meenas on the run Manpreet is possibly dead that can't be right Meena wins !!#emmerdale — Beverley Williams 😍🍉🍇🤗🦄🐰🌞🍷🍫🍭🍺🎉 (@bkw62) January 13, 2022

If after all that manpreet got killed by the car hitting her I will be annoyed #emmerdale — Sean ferguson (@crazycatgay02) January 14, 2022

Emmerdale: Will Meena return?

Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped on what happens next for Meena and Manpreet.

However soap producer Jane Hudson has revealed judgement day is coming for Meena.

During a virtual press event, Jane was asked what’s ahead for the Meena storyline and if she will get her comeuppance soon.

Will Meena be back? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: “Well I think it’s fair to say judgement day for Meena is coming. Whether she will get away with murder or not you’re going to have to wait and find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything but yes judgement day is coming.”

She added: “It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

