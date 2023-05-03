Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday May 2, 2023), Faye scammed Mary and took her money whilst leaving her bleeding out on the floor.

After Faye had gone, Rhona’s ex-husband, Gus, turned up and called for an ambulance after seeing that Mary was injured.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a major twist in Faye’s story as they predict that she’s connected to another character.

Faye scarpered with the money (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faye scammed Mary

Last night, Mary confronted Faye after hearing Suzy cast some suspicions about her. She asked Faye why she wanted to transfer the fundraiser money into her own account rather than the women’s refuge account.

Faye knew that she was rumbled and told Mary that she never loved her, leaving Mary devastated. As Faye tried to grab an envelope of money, Mary attempted to stop her but fell and hit her head.

Making off with the money, Faye left Mary concussed and bleeding out on the floor. Soon after, Gus turned up looking for Rhona and called for an ambulance.

He told Mary that he’d come back and speak to Rhona another time and hoped that she was okay. Mary was left feeling to blame for being so vulnerable and falling for Faye’s scams.

Gus came to Mary’s aid (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Faye and Gus are working together

Emmerdale fans have predicted a connection between Faye and Gus as they notice how Gus was quick to arrive at the scene despite to not being in the soap for a couple of weeks.

They reckon that Faye and Gus are working together to scam both Mary and Rhona at the same time, but could they be right?

One person wondered: “Why do I have a bad feeling Gus and this woman are working together. He looked a bit dodgy leaving the house.”

Another viewer said: “Faye went through weeks performing this grift on Mary for what amounts to a measly 10k… hardly The Sting territory!,” with another person replying: “But there’s more to it. Gus is involved somewhere.”

Why do I have a bad feeling Gus and this woman are working together. He looked a bit dodgy leaving the house #emmerdale — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) May 2, 2023

But there's more to it. Gus is involved somewhere #emmerdale — JeanieThePixieNurse (@JeanieThePixie) May 2, 2023

Is Gus related to Faye #emmerdale — TGB (@Bu71954521Tracy) May 2, 2023

A third Emmerdale fan wondered if there is a link between Gus and Faye, tweeting: “Is Gus related to Faye?”

Another person suggested: “Is this where we find out he and Faye are related then we never see them both again!”

A final fan reckoned that Gus and Faye could be related, writing: “Faye could be Gus’s mother. I just have a feeling.”

Could Gus and Faye be working together? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Gus be related to Faye?

It may have been a coincidence that Gus appeared at Rhona’s house so shortly after Faye had finished scamming her, but fans have been quick to share their suspicions.

With Gus not appearing in the soap for a couple of weeks, it’s strange that he suddenly appeared and saved the day.

Could, Gus be related to Faye? Could they both be working together to scam Mary and get the embryos from Rhona?

