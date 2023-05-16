Over in Emmerdale last night (Monday May 15, 2023), Kim finished off transferring her money into the offshore accounts.

However, Nicky had been listening into her conversation and soon reported back to Caleb about where the money was.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a major Caleb and Kim twist that could mean that Caleb and Nicky’s plan falls through.

Nicky found out about the offshore accounts (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky eavesdropped on Kim

Last night, Kim told Will that she had finally finished transferring the money into the offshore accounts so that Frank’s son couldn’t find it.

However, Nicky entered the kitchen with his earphones in listening in to their conversation. Kim thought that he couldn’t hear them.

Afterwards, Nicky reported the information to Caleb who told him to get his hands on Kim’s laptop for him.

He wanted access to Kim’s passwords for her accounts so that they could take the money from the offshore funds.

Does Kim already know? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Caleb and Kim twist

Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a major Caleb and Kim twist, suggesting that Kim already knows about Caleb and Nicky’s plan and is working on her revenge.

One fan wrote: “Are Caleb and Nicky forgetting that Kim has CCTV at Home Farm? Caleb is very arrogant. I hope Kim is playing Caleb – she fired him yet seems to be sucked in by him again. Kim always has one finger on the pulse with things like this.”

Are Caleb and Nicky forgetting that Kim has CCTV at Home Farm? 😬Caleb is very arrogant. I hope Kim is playing Caleb – she fired him yet seems to be sucked in by him again. Kim always has one finger on the pulse with things like this. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) May 16, 2023

I am sure we will find that Kim herself has bought the land that Caleb failed to purchase and that she is just playing him along to see how far he will go and then drop him. #emmerdale. — AdamBede2 (@Bede2Adam) May 15, 2023

Come on Kim, and writers,Pleasse lets have a Kim, trick up her sleeve and one step ahead of Caleb, dont make her into a fool #emmerdale — TGB (@Bu71954521Tracy) May 15, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “I am sure that we will find that Kim herself has bought the land that Caleb failed to purchase and that she is just playing him along to see how far he will go and then drop him.”

A third fan commented: “Come on Kim, and writers, please let Kim have a trick up her sleeve and one step ahead of Caleb, don’t make her into a fool.”

Does Kim know about Caleb and Nicky’s plan? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Kim onto Caleb and Nicky?

Kim’s not an idiot, she’s usually sharp when it comes to people trying to do one up on her. She wouldn’t let the likes of Caleb and Nicky bring her down.

But, at the moment, Kim doesn’t seem like she’s got a clue. However, is that just what she wants Caleb and Nicky to think? Is Kim on to Caleb and Nicky? Has she already sussed out their plan?

