Emmerdale fans think they have worked out exactly who nanny Nicky really is.

The hunky childcare professional has got his feet well and truly under the table at Home Farm since arriving last year.

Nanny Nicky is hiding something in Emmerdale – and fans think they know what (Credit: ITV)

Nicky made his debut shortly before fellow newcomer Caleb Miligan.

And Nicky infamously doesn’t have a confirmed surname.

Viewers will remember he found himself employed as the nanny only after the favourite for the job mysteriously withdrew from consideration.

He spun a tale about being solely responsible for raising his younger siblings in order to get hired.

However he has since moved into Home Farm full-time.

And after this week, he is now in a secret relationship with millionaire boss Gabby Thomas.

Emmerdale: Who is Nicky?

But he appeared to manipulate her into deciding to keep it a secret from everyone else.

“It’s just difficult,” Nicky said to a post-coital Gabby.

“I mean don’t get me wrong, I really like you and I had a great time but I meant what I said – this shouldn’t be happening.

“If our roles were reversed, I’d be judged slightly more harshly. Look, I want to be your boyfriend but I’m not sure it can work.

“There’s Kim’s reaction for one thing. I can’t imagine she’ll take kindly to her grandson’s mother sleeping with the help.”

Gabby replied: “Or we could just keep it to ourselves and see how things go…

Is Caleb Nicky’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

“You could carry on being Thomas’ nanny and I can carry on being your boss. But then behind closed doors we can be whoever we want to be.”

Nicky agreed – but in last night’s (Friday February 24) episode the pair struggled to keep their secret during a big dinner at Home Farm.

With Kim Tate back and delighted with Caleb, she invited him for a family dinner.

What does Nicky have planned for Gabby in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Joined by husband Will and Gabby there with Nicky, Caleb slotted in to Kim’s world.

And while viewers know Caleb wants to take over Home Farm – they are sure he’s not alone.

They are now convinced he is Nicky’s dad and he sent his son for a two-pronged attack.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

One said: “Nicky and Caleb are definitely father and son. I’m calling it now #Emmerdale”

A second said: “Could Nicky be Caleb’s son and is getting inside info for Caleb #Emmerdale.”

A third said: “Is Nicky working with Caleb? Caleb’s son maybe? #emmerdale.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!