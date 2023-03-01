Emmerdale fans go wild as Dean Andrews shares ‘date night’ pic as he prepares for ‘dream’ wedding

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has taken to Instagram (Tuesday February 28, 2023), to share a photo of him and his soon-to-be wife on a date night.
The couple are set to get married this year.
Now fans have gone wild as Emmerdale actor Dean and fiancée Helen went on a date night ahead of their ‘dream wedding.’
Dean Andrews is set to get wed this year
On Valentines Day this year (Tuesday February 14, 2023), Dean shared a couple of photos of him and his fiancée Helen smiling together.
He then announced that the couple would be tying the knot this year.
Dean captioned the photo: “A very happy Valentines to this Worldie @hbg_indiarose. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky lucky man.”
Fans rushed to congratulate the Will Taylor star on the big news.
One fan wrote: “Congratulations to wonderful people for your wedding.”
Another commented: “Beautiful photo, best of luck on your wedding day, hope it’s all you hope for and the sun shines on you both.”
A third fan said: “You such are beautiful couple. congratulations to you both.”
Emmerdale: Dean Andrews shares ‘date night’ pic
Yesterday, Dean Andrews took to Instagram once again to share another loved-up snap of himself and Helen.
In the photo, the couple looked all glammed up as they took a selfie together.
The soon-to-be wedded couple were wearing black outfits, enjoying their night together.
Dean captioned the photo: “Date night with this beauty @hbg_indiarose,” followed by a red heart emoji.
The ‘date night’ comes before the couple get wed later on in the year.
How sweet!
Fans go wild for Dean and Helen’s romantic photo
Seeing the couple enjoy their ‘date night’ together, fans have gone wild.
One fan commented: “Beautiful photo of you both. Hope you had a cracking night.”
Another said: “Great photo of you both, hope you had a terrific time.”
A third fan complimented the couple writing: “Stunning couple.”
A fourth fan simply commented a fire emoji.
Dean and Helen look so loved-up ahead of their big day!
