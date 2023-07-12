In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, July 11), Dan went out and got drunk and then came home to a frustrated Amelia.

He then started to blame Amelia for creating her social media videos that led to him punching Lloyd.

Now, Emmerdale fans have turned on Dan after his behaviour last night.

Dan blamed Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dan lashed out at Amelia

Last night, Dan couldn’t cope with being charged for GBH and told Amelia he needed to go out to run some errands. However, instead he went out and slumped himself down by a tree with a drink.

David then followed him and brought him home to Amelia in a drunken state.

Amelia then told Dan they they needed to have an honest conversation right there and then. Dan lashed out at Amelia saying that it was all her fault. He’d told her to stop with the videos but she carried on.

He then blamed her for causing Lloyd to stalk her and leading him to get charged with GBH.

Amelia was shocked and devastated with her dad’s outrage. But, can she ever forgive him?

Dan’s comment was unfair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans turn on Dan over his behaviour

Emmerdale fans have turned on Dan over his behaviour towards Amelia last night. They are stating that he’s gone too far and shouldn’t have had a go at Amelia when the assault was his fault.

One Emmerdale fan commented: “Dan you absolute idiot, it’s not Amelia’s fault this happened”

Another viewer tweeted: “Dan those words to Amelia were extremely harsh.”

A third fan wrote: “Okay, Dan, what the [bleep] is wrong with you? It’s not Amelia’s fault that guy targeted her.”

Can Dan make it up to Amelia? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Can Amelia forgive Dan?

The pressure is clearly getting to Dan and Amelia as Dan faces going to prison for the assault on Lloyd.

But, can Amelia forgive Dan for blaming her for his situation? Can Dan make it up to Amelia?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

